Brad Batterton
Age: 50
Job title: President of Early Bird Supply.
Education: Some college at Lewis-Clark State College.
Career history: Began working full time for Early Bird in 1987.
Lisa Batterton
Age: 45
Job title: Human resources and accounting manager of Early Bird Supply.
Career history: Worked 18 years at Regence Blue Shield of Idaho, most recently as a manager in their claims division.
Family and civic involvement: The Battertons have six children and five grandchildren. Both have leadership roles in the Asotin Livestock Committee and are involved in the Genesee Boosters, and the LifeCenter Church media team.
Brief history of the business: Early Bird Supply was founded in 1974 by Jerry Batterton and Richard Spooner with one store and two employees at 1508 15th St. in Clarkston. In 1992, Jerry and Nita Batterton acquired Spooner’s stake in the business and became sole owners. The Battertons retired in 2002, and Jerry Batterton retains a minority stake in the business. The business is comprised of four stores with 86 employees, including locations at 322 N. D St., Grangeville, 3729 14th St., Lewiston, and 2750 U.S. Highway 95, Moscow, that serve customers in Oregon, Washington and Idaho.