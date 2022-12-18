Group casts doubt on Amazon’s claims of reducing plastic use

Amazon packages move along a conveyor at an Amazon warehouse facility in 2019, in Goodyear, Ariz. The company’s claims of reducing plastic in its packaging are being disputed.

 Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press file

NEW YORK — A report by environmental group Oceana has found that plastic waste from Amazon packages went up by 18% last year, but Amazon says it has reduced its use of single-use plastic across its network.

According to the Oceana’s estimates, released Thursday, Amazon’s plastic waste jumped from 599 million pounds in 2020 to 709 million pounds last year — an amount that can circle the planet more than 800 times in the form of air pillows, the group said.

