The Lewiston City Council teed up a new golf simulation business Monday night by waiving city and state codes that require businesses that serve alcohol to be more than 300 feet from schools.
Henderson Orchard, co-owner of Washington-based Divots Golf, told the City Council the business wants to enter into a lease agreement with the option to buy the former NAPA auto parts building at 914 21st St. But he said that agreement is contingent on obtaining the waiver, which is necessary because the nearest property line for Whitman Elementary is 275 feet away from the building’s front door.
Divots Golf currently has two other locations, in Walla Walla and Moses Lake. Described as an “indoor digital golf facility,” the business includes the sale of beer and wine in sealed containers for consumption on the premises. But Orchard explained that most people who use the company’s golf simulation service don’t hang around to drink alcohol, but conduct serious work on their golf games.
“We’re not wanting any more than you would get at a golf course,” said Orchard, who joined the meeting via video link. “Our models in Walla Walla and Moses Lake have been very manageable. We rent sim time by the hour. It’s not a sit-and-hang-out establishment. They come in, they golf. Quite a few of our customers are using it as a training tool.”
Councilor Cari Miller pointed out that while it isn’t for consumption on-premises, the Albersons grocery store on 21st Street sells alcohol and is even closer to the school. There are other bars and restaurants that are in the same neighborhood, and the 275-foot distance under consideration Monday was relatively close to the span listed in both city and state codes, she added.
“It’s still very far, and being 25 feet shy of the code, I’m comfortable with granting an exception in this case,” Miller said.
A staff presentation noted that the measurement from the building’s front door to the nearest point on the physical school building is 574 feet. The presentation recommended approval of the waiver, which is allowed by Idaho code with the consent of the governing body of a municipality. In this case, that body is the City Council, which voted unanimously to grant the waiver.
Orchard said that with the waiver in hand, the company will now move forward with renovations on the building. Opening is planned for mid-August or the beginning of September.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or at (208) 310-1901, ext. 2266.