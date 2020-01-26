PULLMAN — How to improve the area between Washington State University and Pullman’s downtown is the topic of a Thursday meeting.
Community ideas will be welcomed at the event that will be at 5 p.m. at the Brelsford WSU Visitor Center at 150 E. Spring St.
Students from WSU’s School of Design and Construction are developing a master plan for the area, called the Gateway District, in a yearlong process. The students and WSU President Kirk Schulz will be at the session.
It’s part of a WSU effort to strengthen the ties between the school and the community. Other groups participating in the project include the Port of Whitman County, the Pullman Chamber and the visitor center.