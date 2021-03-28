Lancer Lanes and Casino in Clarkston is no longer for sale, and the entire business is open for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started.
The 25,000-square-foot building on Bridge Street, with its bowling alley, casino, restaurant and arcade, was put on the market just before Christmas.
That step followed a challenging year that included a closure when COVID-19 struck, being open on just a limited basis for part of the fall before having to shut down again because of the coronavirus.
But the owners have renewed hope now. They have decided selling wasn’t a good move after receiving two or three offers that were less than full price and tallying the taxes they would pay if a deal closed, co-owner Mark Greene said.
“We decided to stay where we’re at for the present time being and see if we can’t develop the place ourselves,” Greene said.
As coronavirus restrictions loosened, the owners have gradually resumed operations, starting earlier with the restaurant, bar, limited arcade operations and bowling alley.
Last week they added the casino, with its poker and Black Jack games.
“I know I was feeling pretty bored and cooped up trying to stay away from everybody,” Greene said. “It’s nice to be able to hug your grandkids again and meet socially with people. We’re hoping that people want to get out again and have a good time. We’ll do our best to see that they do.”
The hours and staff are still reduced compared with before the pandemic. The bowling center, restaurant and bar open at noon every day except Mondays, when they are closed, and Wednesdays, when they open at 3 p.m. The casino opens at 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Closing times are based on how busy each operation is.
Unlike last year, Lancer Lanes will hold its Banana Belt bowling tournament, which runs weekends April 30 through June 27, attracting participants from throughout the Northwest.