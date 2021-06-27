Seven single-unit, two-story, 1,000-square-foot townhouses and 32 apartments in four, two-story buildings might be constructed on 1.5 acres where Fuchs Flower and Garden Center was in Clarkston.
Clarkston’s Planning and Zoning Commission earlier this month approved a concept for the project, on the north side of the 1200 block of Chestnut Street, that could include another phase with seven more townhouses.
The proposal was submitted a few months after the property was acquired by Bhardwaj LLC, in a deal that was finalized Dec. 31, just days after Fuchs closed.
It will have to clear several more hurdles before it has the green light from the city to proceed, said city of Clarkston Public Works Director Kevin Poole.
Apartments are allowed in the zone where the former Fuchs site is if they are part of a planned unit development, Poole said.
Getting the approval from the commission on the concept is the first step in creating the planned unit development.
Next, a more detailed preliminary plan will have to be submitted to the commission, and it will vote on that after a public hearing.
Then a final plan would have to be approved by the commission and sent to the city council, which will have a public hearing on it before making a decision.
Rogers Subaru in Lewiston considering larger building and parking lot
Preliminary plans are taking shape for a possible expansion of Rogers Subaru on Lewiston’s 21st Street.
The city of Lewiston received a site plan in late May that shows an addition to the existing dealership building at 1720 21st St., but does not provide a timeline for the project, Lewiston Building Official John Smith said.
The site plan includes a parking lot where the Mall 21 shopping center structure is now and no new buildings on the Mall 21 lot, Smith said.
A building permit for the new space in the dealership, a retaining wall and utilities would have to be issued before the work moves forward, he said. A permit application for dismantling the shopping center has not been submitted.
Ryan Rogers is the registered agent of Rogers Subaru and RRR Properties LLC, which purchased the Mall 21 property last year. Attempts by the Lewiston Tribune to reach Rogers last week for comment were not successful.
Sewing machine dealer relocates to downtown Lewiston
Becky’s Sewing Center has opened at 128 Main St., Suite 1, in downtown Lewiston after leaving Mall 21, where it was called Becky’s Fabrics.
The venture sells Bernina, Janome, Elna and Bernette sewing machines, along with sewing and quilting supplies, including fabric. It also maintains and repairs all makes of sewing machines and offers classes.
The hours of the downtown Lewiston store are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Relocating the Lewiston store is one of two significant changes at Becky’s Sewing Center this year, said Emily Gottschalk who owns the business with her husband, Russ Gottschalk.
The other was adding a location in Coeur d’Alene in January, said Gottschalk, the daughter of the business’s founder Becky Keck.
Gottschalk’s mother started the business in the basement of their Potlatch home in 1988, moved it to a Main Street storefront in Colfax in 1992 and then to Moscow in 2001. Two years later, she expanded with the Lewiston store.
The Gottschalks acquired it in 2004, when Keck became a district sales manager for Bernina, a position she still holds. They closed the Moscow store in 2007 and consolidated it with the Lewiston site.
Clarkston chiropractic clinic opens in new building
More providers are being added at DC Wellness Center at the business’s new clinic at 919 Highland Ave. in Clarkston.
The clinic previously leased part of a complex in the 1000 block of Bridge Street in Clarkston for more than 20 years, said its owner, Charles Dwyer, a chiropractor.
“We had basically outgrown that space,” Dwyer said. “Our parking up here is more conducive for patients to come and go.”
Dwyer practices with a second chiropractor, Scott Shelden, and he plans to add a third, who hasn’t yet been selected.
The number of massage therapists at DC Wellness has increased from one to three in the move.
Two of Dwyer’s family members work at DC Wellness Center. His wife, Jodi Dwyer, is a weight-loss and life coach. Their daughter, Dani Dwyer, is an esthetician.
DC Wellness is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.
The practice occupies most of the 8,000 square feet of the new building, which Dwyer owns.
An office is being leased to Brady Arnone, a financial adviser with Edward Jones, who is scheduled to move there in mid-July. Arnone is at 302 Fifth St. in Clarkston, presently.
Wine, beer and cider bar opens in downtown Lewiston
Hops & Vine recently debuted in Lewiston’s Brackenbury Square, featuring a rotating selection of wine, beer and cider.
The wines are sold by the glass or bottle and come from a variety of places, including the Lewis-Clark Valley American Viticultural Area, Walla Walla, California, Italy and France, said Jessica Stone-Ridinger, who owns Hops & Vine with her parents, Tim and Kathy Dupea, who are semiretired.
Most of the beer and cider is from the Northwest and can be purchased by the glass, can or bottle, Stone-Ridinger said.
Appetizers and flatbread pizza will be added in about three weeks.
The venture at 527 Main St., Suite 2, is in a brick building that was remodeled to open onto the west side of the square and have indoor and outdoor seating.
“We just wanted to bring a different vibe to Brackenbury Square,” Stone-Ridinger said.
The building is owned by her and her business partner, Mike Ridinger. She is continuing to be a full-time photographer at Ridinger’s, the Art of Photography, which is housed in the same building, and also owned by her and Mike Ridinger.
Hops & Vine is open from 4 p.m. until the crowds thin Wednesday through Saturday.
Clothing and eBike companies become part of Vista Outdoor’s portfolio
Venor, a line of women’s fitness and casual apparel, and QuietKat, an electric bicycle company, are recent acquisitions of Vista Outdoor.
Vista Outdoor’s chief investor relations and communications officer Kelly Reisdorf will lead Venor, a Minnesota-based business as its general manager, according to a news release.
QuietKat specializes in designing and manufacturing rugged, all-terrain eBikes, according to the news release. The Eagle, Colo., company will continue to be led by its twin brother co-founders Jake and Justin Roach.
Vista Outdoor is the parent company of the ammunition makers CCI and Speer, one of Lewiston’s largest employers, as well as dozens of other brands, such as helmet maker Bell and bicycle accessories company Blackburn.
