Former Fuchs property changes hands
Almost 3 acres where Fuchs Flower and Garden Center in Clarkston has been acquired by a company that has the same telephone number as Rick’s Family Foods.
Bhardwaj LLC purchased the property in the 1200 block of Clarkston’s Chestnut Street for $370,000 in a sale that closed Dec. 31, according to the Asotin County Assessor’s Office.
There’s no word yet on what the plans are for the site. Messages left at Rick’s Family Foods, and an email sent to Shyam Bhardwaj, the registered agent of Bhardwaj LLC, weren’t immediately returned.
“The owner has discussed possible options, but nothing definitive at this time,” city of Clarkston Public Works Director Kevin Poole said in an email.
The property is zoned neighborhood commercial, a designation that allows a variety of businesses as outright uses, including convenience stores, food stores of fewer than 2,500 square feet and beauty shops.
Lewiston towing business changes location to make room for Union Gospel Mission
Rescuing stranded travelers is the specialty of Always Affordable Towing, a business that recently moved after Union Gospel Mission purchased two buildings and a parking lot it leased along Snake River Avenue in Lewiston.
The business is now at 129 20th St. N. in Lewiston, said owner Robert Roberts, who founded the venture almost 30 years ago.
Jump starts, replacement of broken vehicle parts, fuel delivery, tire changes and helping drivers get back into their vehicles if they’ve been locked out are some of the services Always Affordable Towing offers, Roberts said.
He also will transport passengers if vehicles have to be towed. In North Lewiston, Always Affordable Towing has a shop where it restores vintage cars.
“I love my community,” said Roberts, adding that helping people is one of the best parts of his job. “That’s absolutely why I do this.”
Union Gospel Mission is opening a thrift shop along Snake River Avenue in February, and in the long term, plans to introduce safe, drug-free emergency overnight housing for men, women and children at its Lewiston location.
Readers of Predator Xtreme magazine favor CCI ammunition
An iconic Lewiston-made product has won recognition from a national audience.
The readers of Predator Xtreme magazine have awarded Lewiston ammunition-maker CCI the 2021 Gold Award in the category of rimfire ammunition for the fifth consecutive year, according to a news release from Vista Outdoor, CCI’s parent company.
The target audience of the magazine is predator and varmint hunters as well as hunters who are seeking technical information about guns and habitat, according to Amazon.
“Our readers are extremely loyal to the products they use,” said Predator Xtreme Publisher Derrick Nawrocki in the news release. “CCI has long been a fan favorite and continues to be that consistent brand our readers trust time and time again.”
Tool to access market research offered to businesses in the region
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Avista has teamed up with Inland Northwest Partners to launch SizeUp Inland NW, a tool that enables small and medium-sized businesses to access market research and business intelligence that is industry-specific and hyper local 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The free service is available in north central Idaho, all of eastern Washington and northern Idaho.
Businesses interested in SizeUp Inland NW may register to attend a free webinar at 2 p.m. Wednesday to see a demonstration, according to a news release about the tool.
Registration is available by going to inwp.org/ and clicking the SizeUpInlandNW tile in the upper right. That site also has information about mentors provided by Avista who can help businesses use the tool.
SizeUp Inland NW gives entrepreneurs the ability to rank their business performance against industry competitors and find customers and suppliers. It also has information about optimizing advertising to target “ideal” customers and ways to save money on business expenses.
The program uses data, cloud computing and computer algorithms to deliver custom analysis for businesses. The data comes from hundreds of public and proprietary sources covering demographic, geographic, labor, wage, cost, consumer spending and transportation information, and it is updated regularly.
SizeUp is a financial technology internet service company that provides business intelligence.
Avista Corp was the founding investor of Inland Northwest Partners, a nonprofit organization focused on economic development in eastern Washington and northern Idaho.
Avista and Inland Northwest Partners are providing the tool and expertise at this time because of how the coronavirus pandemic has hurt businesses, according to the news release.
“SizeUp Inland NW helps level the competitive business playing field by providing startups, small and medium-sized businesses with … market research that typically only large corporations can afford to access,” according to the news release.
Small Business Development Center changes up classes for entrepreneurs
The North Central Idaho Small Business Development Center at Lewis-Clark State College has changed how it offers free classes for entrepreneurs this year.
Instead of having in-person instruction, it is making 18 on-demand courses available at no charge on its website, bit.ly/3t1l4J6.
Registration is required, but participants can take the classes — which feature national experts — any time they wish.
Titles of the classes are:
Managing by the numbers: Financials for non-numbers people.
Online reviews: Getting reviews and dealing with bad reviews.
Search engine optimization.
Growing a business from brick-and-mortar to click-and-mortar.
Selling on Amazon.
Generating leads online and in the real world.
Website accelerator.
Government contracting.
Leadership principles.
Human resources.
Human resource issues specifically related to COVID-19.
17 steps to startup.
Sales 101: How to drive sales post COVID-19.
Marketing basics part I: Small business marketing.
Marketing basics part II: Digital marketing basics.
Marketing basics part III: Content marketing basics.
Marketing basics part IV: Social media marketing basics.
Marketing basics part V: Email marketing basics.
Wine alliance picks 2021 officers
Melissa Sanborn, co-owner and winery director of Colter’s Creek Vineyard and Winery in Juliaetta, has been selected to serve as the 2021 president of the Lewis-Clark Valley Wine Alliance.
Other officers in the organization this year are Vice President Lisa Grigg, an owner of Jovinea Cellars in Lewiston; secretary Lane Hewett, assistant winemaker at Riviera Estate Vineyard and Winery at Arrow; and treasurer Coco Umiker, an owner and winemaker at Clearwater Canyon Cellars in Lewiston.
The Lewis-Clark Valley Wine Alliance was incorporated in June 2017 to promote and encourage the development and growth of the grape and wine industry in the Lewis-Clark Valley American Viticultural Area.
Objectives of the Lewis-Clark Valley Wine Alliance include providing educational support, promoting vineyards and wineries within the viticultural area, and fostering a wine-tourism industry.
Costco shifts photo departments to online services
The photo department at Clarkston’s Costco is closing Feb. 14 as the retail chain discontinues the in-person service at all of its locations.
Customers still will be able to purchase prints, canvases, metal and acrylic prints, photo books, stationery, calendars and other gifts through CostcoPhotoCenter.com and have them shipped to their homes or businesses, according to an email sent to Costco customers.
Some services, including home movie video transfer, passport photos, photo restoration and ink cartridge refills, will no longer be available after Feb. 14. Customers will have until March 28 to pick up orders at the store.
“Since the introduction of camera phones and social media, the need for printing photos has steeply declined, even though the number of pictures taken continues to grow,” according to the email. “After careful consideration, we have determined the continued decline of prints no longer requires on-site photo printing.”
