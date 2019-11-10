Forbes takes notice of Lewiston business

A Lewiston financial adviser was the only person in Idaho outside of Boise to earn a spot on a Forbes list.
Matthew Weibler of Weibler Financial & Retirement is one of five people who made the “Best-In-State Next-Gen Wealth Advisors” list for 2019.
A University of Idaho graduate with 12 years of experience in the financial planning industry, Weibler’s team has $95 million in assets and typically works with households that have $500,000 to $2 million in assets, according to a news release about the honor.
The list recognizes advisers born in 1980 or later with a minimum of four years of experience. Advisers are rated on a proprietary algorithm that uses criteria such as client retention and compliance records.