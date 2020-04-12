Six financial institutions in Lewiston can help entrepreneurs apply for money available through Paycheck Protection Program loans, which are part of a more than $2 trillion federal package to help businesses that are struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The service is available through Banner Bank at 1005 Bryden Ave., Umpqua Bank at 2250 Thain Grade, Zions Bank at 2997 Thain Grade, Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union, 1015 Warner Ave., Twin River Bank at 1507 G St. and Washington Trust Bank at 1518 21st St., according to a news release from the city of Lewiston.
“Some of the funding for these programs will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis,” City Manager Alan Nygaard said in a prepared statement. “So speak to your financial institution sooner rather than later to take advantage of these funding programs.”
The city as well as the Clearwater Economic Development Association have compiled lists of resources for businesses that are facing challenges such as loss of sales or revenue or an inability to get raw materials for their products because of COVID-19.
Paycheck Protection Program
This program offers cash-flow assistance through 100 percent federally guaranteed loans to employers who maintain their payrolls during the emergency between Feb. 15 and June 30. Employers could be eligible for having the loan forgiven for as many as eight weeks of payroll, based on employee retention and salary levels. Loan payments can be deferred for between six months and a year.
Among the entities that might qualify are businesses with fewer than 500 employees per location, nonprofits, tribal businesses, veterans organizations, self-employed individuals, independent contractors and sole proprietorships.
Small Business Debt Relief
This program is for small businesses with nondisaster Small Business Administration loans. The SBA will cover all payments on certain loans, including principal, interest and fees for six months. The relief may be available to new borrowers.
Express Bridge Loans
These are for businesses that have a relationship with an SBA express lender to access as much $25,000 quickly. These loans can provide support to small businesses to overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing and can be used to bridge the gap while businesses seek other help.
Additional information about the Paycheck Protection Program, Small Business Debt Relief and Express Bridge loans is available at: https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options.
Restaurant Employee Relief Fund
This resource provides one-time $500 grants to individuals in the restaurant industry who have experienced a loss of income or their job because of coronavirus through the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation.
Additional information is available at: https://rerf.us/.
