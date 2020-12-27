The Christmas poinsettias Fuchs Flower and Garden Center sold this year will be some of the last merchandise its customers buy at the store.
Just two years after marking Fuchs’ 100-year anniversary, the owners are calling it quits.
The 5 acres where the Fuchs grew plants and the buildings that house the business at 1252 Chestnut St. in Clarkston have been sold to an unnamed party in a deal scheduled to be final this week, said Dona Fuchs, 71, an owner.
“They really haven’t said what they are going to do with it,” she said.
The decision to go out of business was difficult, said Fuchs, the third generation of Fuchs to run the business.
“We’re all tired, and no one in the family wants to run it,” she said. “It’s sad.”
She married Richard Fuchs in 1967, a grandson of Fuchs founder Frank Fuchs. She held a number of jobs in the business while her husband, who died in 2014, pursued other careers.
Two of Richard Fuchs’ six siblings, Chris Fuchs and Susan (Fuchs) Culletto, own and operate the business with her.
She handled bookwork, did ordering and managed the garden shop. Chris Fuchs handled growing the plants and the wholesale side of the business, while Culletto’s duties included overseeing transplanting crews, Fuchs said.
The work was grueling and went well beyond selling tomato and geranium plants to residents of the Lewiston-Clarkston area.
Much of the business involved growing tens of thousands of bedding plants, vegetables and poinsettias for the wholesale market.
This year, the Yoke’s chain of grocery stores was among their clients, and until recently they were the main supplier for garden centers at 10 Fred Myer stores, Fuchs said.
What was happening with the plants dictated their schedules. They had alarms to alert them when they were off the premises if the temperatures in the greenhouses got too hot or too cold and would have to respond to fix what was wrong.
“It’s nonstop,” she said.
What kept them going was their clientele, many of whom became friends over the years.
“We wouldn’t have had this business and done as great as we did if we didn’t have such awesome customers,” Fuchs said.
