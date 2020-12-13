Fill ’er up: Empty Orchards lot may get gas station

A Circle K could be coming to the southeast corner of Fifth Street and Bryden Avenue in the Lewiston Orchards near the future site of a Lewiston fire station.
The city is reviewing a building permit application for the proposed $1.27 million convenience store project, Lewiston City building official John Smith said.
It would include an eight-pump gas station with a 5,053-foot-canopy, a 5,200-square-foot convenience store and an attached car wash on about 1½ acres with entrances on Bryden Avenue and Fifth Street, Smith said.
The business would fill one of two vacant lots at a busy intersection where a Neighborhood Market gas station and convenience store and LC Smiles Family Dentistry are located.
The fourth corner was purchased by the city of Lewiston in 2017 and will be the site of a new fire station, Lewiston Fire Chief Travis Myklebust said.
The money for the fire station, which is estimated to cost between $4 million and $4.5 million, will come from Lewiston’s building reserve fund.
The station is expected to debut in 2023, replacing one next to the airport as part of a plan to shrink response times to a number of Lewiston neighborhoods, including the Elks Addition, Myklebust said.
One of the biggest improvements will be for the area near North 40 Outfitters on Thain Grade, where the fire department expects the response time will drop by more than a minute, bringing it close to the four-minute, first-response standard of the National Fire Protection Association, he said.
That section of town is one of the farthest from the city’s three fire stations. Yet it is among the areas that generate the highest volume of calls, partly because it includes a nursing home and an assisted living facility, he said.
City council members budgeted $500,000 for designing the new station this fiscal year after reviewing a fire station location and condition analysis completed by a consulting firm, Myklebust said.
The analysis examined options such as alternative locations for the replacement fire station, adding a fourth fire station and building new streets before concluding the Fifth and Bryden site was the best option.
“That was the icing for the city council to go ‘Oh wow,’ this makes a huge difference for the community,” Myklebust said.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.