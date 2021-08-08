Construction crews have completed the steel skeleton for a 13,706-square-foot expansion to Lewiston’s FedEx Ground package center that’s being built to help keep up with booming demand.
The space is being added to the 37,566-square-foot center at 1121 Wall St. near the Nez Perce County Jail. The new portion of the building will have 20 inside spaces for trucks, according to plans submitted to the city of Lewiston with the building permit application.
Outside, about 25 new employee parking spaces are being added, along with 40 parking spaces big enough for trucks. The estimated value of the project is $2.69 million, according to the building permit.
The Port of Lewiston sold more than 4 acres adjacent to the present FedEx Ground site to Westmoreland Co. in Huntsville, Ala., for $811,314 in a deal that closed at the end of June. The Alabama firm has described itself as a preferred vendor for FedEx Ground and will be leasing the facility to FedEx.
The package delivery service’s need for a larger Lewiston facility is part of a worldwide trend for Fed-Ex. The company finished its most recent fiscal year with a net income of $5.23 billion, compared with $1.29 billion for the previous year, according to a FedEx news release about its financial performance.
“We continue to play an important role in global economic recovery and the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines and relief supplies throughout the U.S., Canada and more than 35 other countries,” FedEx Corp. Chairman and CEO Frederick W. Smith said in the news release about the fiscal year that ended May 31.
Bullet demand bolsters Vista Outdoor profits
Ammunition is propelling a streak of winning quarters at Vista Outdoor.
The company earned $103 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended June 27, according to a recent Vista Outdoor news release about the earnings.
It was the fourth consecutive quarter Vista posted a profit, and the company described its past year of financial performance as record-breaking in the news release.
Sales in the shooting sports segment, which includes ammunition, were at $463 million for the most recent quarter, which is 39 percent higher than the same time last year.
Vista’s ammunition operations include CCI/Speer, one of Lewiston’s largest employers.
Outdoor products, including Camp Chef, Camelbak and Bell helmets, saw a similar increase in sales, which totaled $200 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. That’s a 38 percent jump from the same time last year.
Ammunition demand isn’t slowing, according to May data from a research firm that specializes in hunting, shooting and outdoor recreation, Vista CEO Chris Metz said in a conference call for stock market analysts after the results were released.
“The research found that two-thirds of ammunition consumers said current inventory was lower than preferred and that over 80 percent would like to add more,” Metz said.
To help fill orders, Vista has become more efficient, he said.
“We’ve figured out smarter ways to run longer to produce the calibers that people are looking for,” he said. “And we’re doing this with really not adding people, not adding machinery ... (which has) helped us leverage our entire operation.”
Internet expected to get faster, more reliable in part of the Clarkston Heights
Telecommunications lines serving 286 homes in the Clarkston Heights are being upgraded with a $1.15 million grant the Port of Clarkston won.
The project, affecting homes near Ben Johnson Road and Marilyn Way, is expected to be completed no later than May 2023, Clarkston Port Manager Wanda Keefer said.
The port is providing $300,000 in addition to $1.15 million from the American Rescue Plan Act allocated by Washington State’s Economic Community Revitalization Board, Keefer said.
The lines will be part of the port’s fiber optic telecommunications network that reaches places like Asotin and Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston.
It connects with similar networks constructed by the ports of Lewiston and Whitman County.
The ports lease network space at a set rate to companies that provide internet, cellphone and other telecommunications products. The approach is designed to create a level playing field for telecommunications companies of all sizes to encourage competition and keep prices affordable for consumers.
Towne Square in Lewiston gets new tenant
A home mortgage provider has relocated to the corner of Fifth and Main streets in Lewiston’s Towne Square.
On Q Financial moved from another downtown location because it needed room for more staff members, said Liz Owens, branch manager and loan officer.
Owens recently hired Lisa Callahan, a loan officer, and Brenda Hall, a transaction coordinator. They joined office manager Tracy Renfrow, mortgage consultant Beth Boehmke and Owens.
The business, at 504 Main St., Suite 220, offers a variety of services, such as traditional home mortgages, home improvement loans, financing for home purchases and remodeling, and loans through a number of federal programs for people who don’t qualify for traditional mortgages.
The Lewiston On Q Financial office is part of a business based in Tempe, Ariz., that has locations around the country.
On Q Financial debuted in Lewiston about two years ago and has grown rapidly, partly because its staff handles as much of the loan application work as possible for its clients, Owens said.
“We can fit the loan around the borrower and their needs,” she said.
The Lewiston office’s hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Potentially free commercial space being offered to qualifying businesses
PULLMAN — A not-for-profit theater group in Pullman is accepting applications to provide businesses as much as a year of rent for free.
The space is in a 1,700-square-foot, single-story building at 130 N. Grand Ave. in downtown Pullman that Regional Theatre of the Palouse acquired last year, said Michael Todd, associate director of the group.
It has four 100-square-foot private offices, a reception area and a conference room in a former title company office.
Massage therapists, electricians and small retailers, including ones that have been selling products online, are examples of the types of tenants that might be a good fit, Todd said.
The subsidies businesses may receive could vary, but the most any business would pay would be $125 a month.
The goal is that the businesses would be self-sustaining after one year, Todd said.
Typically, revenue from the building supports activities of Regional Theatre of the Palouse, which has its performance venue in another building.
The money for the subsidies is provided through a federal program and is intended to help businesses that encountered setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The deadline to email director@rtoptheatre.org with intent to apply is Monday. Additional information about the application process is available at rtoptheatre.org.
Millions of dollars dedicatioed to market Idaho travel
Three north central Idaho nonprofit organizations will share in a $7 million tourism marketing grant through the Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant Program.
The grants were awarded during a meeting of the Idaho Travel Council. Eligible award recipients will use their grant dollars to promote cities, towns and regions of the state as travel destinations. Program elements are varied but often include print and digital advertising, videography, brochures, attendance at travel shows, public relations, industry research and the creation of websites.
The local awards include: Visit Lewis Clark Valley for $143,000; North Central Idaho Travel Association for $70,000 and Moscow Chamber of Commerce for $121,767.32.
Tom Kealey, director of Idaho Commerce, said the Idaho travel and tourism industry “has been a major contributor to Idaho’s economy. And it is amazing that we had a record year during a worldwide pandemic.”
Tourism is the state’s third largest industry and “has a large, positive impact on communities and businesses across Idaho. Our Commerce Department and the Idaho Travel Council are focused on marketing tourism, and our grant program expands awareness and influences travel to our state’s incredible destinations,” Kealey said.
CCI Ammunition firearms team member shines in Texas
A shooter on the CCI Ammunition team recently won five divisions in a firearms contest.
The top finishes for Grant Kunkel were at the 2021 CCI Area 4 Steel Challenge Championship in Navasota, Texas, where 301 shooters competed, according to a news release from Vista Outdoor, CCI’s parent company.
“(Kunkel) continues to show what talent, hard work and great equipment can produce,” CCI Shooting Sports Promotions Manager Jason Spralding said in the news release.
The Tribune wants to hear about what's happening at your business. Send your news to ewilliam@lmtribune.com. Please put "Biz Bits" in the subject line.