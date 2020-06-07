A rare glimpse of what was once Casey’s Dance Hall will be a highlight of this year’s Properties with Possibilities Tour in downtown Lewiston.
“I know it by reputation,” said Courtney Kramer, executive director of Beautiful Downtown Lewiston, the organization coordinating the event set for 9 a.m. June 18.
The 4,000-square-foot venue at 842 Main St., near the former Emperor of India restaurant, was promoted as the “only regular, major psychedelic light show between Chicago and San Francisco,” according to a 1991 Tribune story.
It attracted musicians such as Roy Orbison, Paul Revere and the Raiders, Sparrow, which later became Steppenwolf, and the Yardbirds: Featuring Jimmy Page.
“A lot of us have parents or grandparents who met there, but many of us have never seen it,” Kramer said.
An assessment is being conducted to determine the best direction for the space, said Michael Skelton, a limited partner of JMS Properties, a firm that represents the majority owners.
“We want to respect the generations before us and their memories while making the space modern, usable and representative of the historic aspects of the building,” Skelton said in a text.
The famed dance hall is one of 13 properties that will be featured on the annual tour, which is intended to give entrepreneurs ideas about how their concepts could fit with the revitalization of downtown.
Some business owners that located in Newberry Square, for example, learned about the commercial spot for the first time on a previous tour, Kramer said.
This year, participants will see buildings from a variety of eras.
One of the oldest is the Norco store on the northwest corner of Ninth and Main streets that was constructed in 1927 for the Blackwell Motor Company, which sold automobiles and supplies, said Lewis-Clark State College institutional historian Steven Branting in an email.
Willet Brothers became a tenant in the 1950s and later sold to Norco.
It has close to 8,300 square feet split between a main floor, basement and mezzanine. An awning hides historic features of the structure.
“It’s a great building with great visibility,” Kramer said.
Norco has applied for a building permit to remodel a former pawn shop at 1715 Idaho St. in Lewiston, according to Lewiston city officials.
The manager of the Lewiston Norco store declined to comment.
Two even older buildings on the tour are the Henry C. Kettenbach Building and Dahmen House in the 100 and 200 blocks of Main Street.
They are owned by developer Mark Alexander, who is turning the upper stories into office space, Kramer said.
One of the newer buildings on the tour is the former Zions Bank at 623 Main St., another Alexander holding. It opened in the late 1960s, but has been vacant since Zions Bank moved to 2997 Thain Grade in Lewiston near North 40 Outfitters in 2014.
“It’s very much a tour of buildings in varying stages, from dust to dazzle and somewhere in between,” Kramer said.
