Working as a surveyor can be a lot like being a detective, in which the goal is to find evidence about where property boundaries lie.
That is how Charles Cuddy and his son, Brad Cuddy, describe some of what they do. The men operate Cuddy & Associates Inc., a firm that identifies property lines and helps construction crews know where to place roads and other infrastructure.
When the business is hired by a bank or an agency such as the Bureau of Land Management for projects in rural areas, the records they consult often date back 100 years and reference landmarks that may or may not still be there.
“You go find the original notes,” Brad Cuddy said. “Your job is to follow in that surveyor’s footsteps. So you’re looking for stones and (trees) and other items that are called out in the notes.”
Since the business was founded in 1974, the Cuddys have worked throughout the Northwest and devoted a considerable amount of time to serving their communities.
Their projects have included pinpointing the locations for anchors in the Dworshak Reservoir, components of the U.S. Highway 95 bridge at Whitebird and roads in Yellowstone National Park.
They have completed their work while placing a priority on civic involvement. The elder Cuddy served in the Idaho Legislature for 14 years. Brad Cuddy has been on Lewiston’s School Board since 2012, including in 2017, when the district passed a bond for a new high school that will open this fall.
Business Profile talked with the Cuddys about the work Cuddy & Associates Inc. does, how technology is changing their field and the importance of Lewiston’s new high school.
Business Profile: What kind of work does Cuddy & Associates Inc. do?
Brad Cuddy: It really varies. With a property survey, your job is to place the deed on the ground. So you don’t necessarily assert rights to ownership, because the deed may not fit occupation or fences or things like that. That’s left to the owners and the courts. ... It seems pretty simple on the surface, but it can actually get quite complex. ... People think that when you do a survey it provides them certainty on where their boundary is, but it doesn’t necessarily accomplish that. It’s an expert opinion of where a boundary is.
Charles Cuddy: You find some areas where the original surveyors didn’t do what the notes say they did. ... I was looking for a section corner one time, and it was a stone. I finally asked a farmer about it and he said “Yeah. It’s down there in my shed.”
BP: Why do people hire you?
BC: A lot of the time, it’s not because they want to. There could be a real estate deal. Somebody is buying or selling, and they want to know where their boundaries are. There could be financing, where a bank or a title company want to know the house is on the parcel and the well is on the parcel. (Sometimes it’s) for logging. They want to know they’re not going to trespass. ... A lot of our (Bureau of Land Management) work ... within the last 10 years was related to the Snake River Basin Adjudication with the tribe. A lot of that ground that was conveyed from the government to the tribe had to be surveyed.
BP: You also are hired for construction work. Could you describe what that normally entails?
BC: The construction work we do, it’s an altogether different animal. It has very little, if anything, to do with boundary. We do a lot of work for contractors that work for either (the Idaho Transportation Department or the federal government or the Army Corps of Engineers). The scope of the work for us depends on each project. But typically our job is to go lay out the work so they can build it. That’s kind of fun to be around, because you’re seeing ... a project get built. That’s pretty exciting. We do a lot of bridge layout. ITD (for example) will have a set of design plans. ... Usually ... you see most of (our work) on the ground. When you drive through a construction job, you’ll see a lot of stakes all over the place. (They show the crew where to place parts of the road such as center lines, bridge abutments, gutters and catch basins.)
BP: Sometimes you have taken extraordinary measures to reach the places you need to measure. What can you share about some of those efforts?
CC: (At Dworshak Dam), those two pipelines you see on the face of it, I laid both of those out.
With the one … I had a mountain climber come over the face of the dam and put the points in for the brackets for that pipeline. ... I had a preliminary road survey on the Nez Perce (National) Forest under contract. ... I packed my crew in for 10 days (with horses) and packed it back out.
BC: (The Corps was) setting anchors for something in (Dworshak Reservoir). ... We had to navigate out in a boat with (a global positioning system) and try to hold a position in a boat in the water and say “Here’s where you need to drop that.”
BP: What impact has technology had on your business, and where do you see that heading?
BC: When (my dad) first started, (he was) using a transit and chain. A transit measures the angles. Now we’re using global positioning systems. Every one of our crews has one of those. It has really (increased) the amount of work you can do.
It (also) creates a changing market for us. Now contractors have what they call machine grading. You’ll see a (GPS unit on a Caterpillar blade or) the hull of an excavator. Basically what they’re doing is they take the design plans that are laid out in Autocad and load them into a computer that sits on that piece of machinery. It tracks where it’s at horizontally and vertically. The machine knows where to cut things. So a lot of these points on the ground, we’re not setting nearly as many of those as we used to because of that.
BP: What impact will drones have on your work?
BC: Now they’re mapping with drones. I just started pricing some. You’ve got to have a limited Federal Aviation Administration license to use them commercially. You (used to) go out (after something was built) and survey it all so you can build a map of what it looks like. Now they just shoot a drone up. ... They fly that. Build a map, and boom, it’s done. It’s amazing. We’ll have to (get into that).
The drones are like GPS was, where it’s pretty hard to get into at first because it’s so pricey. But if you don’t get in sometime early and learn it, then you’re behind the gate and everybody is out ahead of you offering the service. The trick is figuring out when to get in. It looks to me like the pricing has come down to where it’s very affordable. Still not a lot of people are doing it though, so there’s room to get ahead.
BP: Shifting gears to your work on the Lewiston School Board, how is Lewiston’s new high school going to help employers?
BC: We’re going to have greater offerings (partly through the A. Neil DeAtley Career Technical Education Center). The idea is this will be regional. (If) kids in Craigmont or Orofino or Genesee or other places, want to participate in some of our programs, we’re going to open those doors up. A lot of our (employers) in Lewiston, I’ve been hearing (are) very supportive of (it) ... in the sense they need more skilled help. If you look at LCSC, a lot of kids that are graduating from there are going out and getting great jobs in (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) or electrical or other programs. The nice thing with ... offering cooperative programs (is) if we can ... help shave a year off that process, that’s a pretty tremendous savings for a family nowadays, because college is getting to be very expensive.
BP: What statement does the new high school make about the community and its future?
BC: Where it helps is I think it really makes us a much more attractive draw for talent that may be able to locate anywhere it wants. ... If (for example a doctor is) looking at us versus looking at Pullman versus looking at somewhere in California. (When) they bring these folks in, one of the first places they want to see is your school, if they have kids. ... The day after the bond passed, a friend of mine at Lewis-Clark State College called and said, “We just had a new recruit in we’re trying to hire and they wanted to know about the high school.” He said, “The fact I could tell them we passed a bond to build a new (high school) got them here.” ... As a community, you have to demonstrate that you’re willing to invest in yourself if you want to bring in outside investors.
