SEATTLE — DocuSign, a software company that automates contract signatures, announced Thursday its plans to lay off 10% of its workforce, or nearly 700 roles. The job cuts are among the latest announced by tech companies that continue to scale back amid a sharp industry downturn.

Seattle is DocuSign’s main U.S. location outside of its headquarters in San Francisco. A company spokesperson declined to specify how many employees who are based out of DocuSign’s Seattle office will be impacted because the company is on a financial quiet period, which happens some time before a company releases quarterly earnings.