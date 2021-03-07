TitleOne has acquired Land Title of Nez Perce County in Lewiston from Joe Strohmaier.
The Boise-based company has offices in Idaho, Utah and Washington, said Strohmaier, who will continue to manage the office of the business that was founded by his father in 1984.
“We’re joining forces with a well-respected, regional company,” he said. “We’re just happy to be a part of something bigger.”
The transaction was a good move for a number of reasons, Strohmaier said, including the fact that, like Land Title of Nez Perce County, TitleOne makes a priority of giving back to the communities where it operates.
“They’re a leader in our industry in technology, which provides benefits to our clients — realtors, lenders and attorneys,” he said.
A healthy mix: New Lewiston business will offer meal-replacement shakes
A man who credits protein shakes with helping him lose 70 pounds is opening Blend, a business that specializes in them, this month in Lewiston.
“We are a healthy cafe,” said Jacob Mann. “We sell meal-replacement shakes that actually taste good.”
Blend will be temporarily located at Mall 21 in the 1700 block of 21st Street, where Kodiak Coffee used to be, as early as Saturday.
It will move to 621 Bryden Ave., Suite A at Southgate Plaza when tenant improvements are finished, no later than this summer.
Both locations will have places where people can buy protein shakes or energy drinks to go, along with seating areas.
“We prefer to have people stay for their hour of peace and positivity,” Mann said.
Blend in Lewiston will be the fourth location of the business that Mann owns with his wife, Samantha Mann.
The others go by a variety of names and are in North Carolina, where they also helped launch nine more.
He stumbled onto the concept when he owned a vaping store that grew too fast for the skill set he had at the time.
“When I walked in, I was trying to get healthy and I didn’t know how,” Mann said. “Fast food was putting nails in my coffin. They told me simply by shifting my diet it could affect my weight.”
His experience sold him so much on the idea that he decided to open his own in 2016. A man who operated the store became a mentor and helped introduce him to his wife.
It was her ties to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley that prompted them to move here with their 18-month-old son.
Her dad, Tom Miller, manages Pacific Steel & Recycling in North Lewiston.
Busy corner near Lewiston levee getting a face-lift
High-end storage units and a commercial building with river-view apartments are planned for the southeast corner of Snake River and 11th avenues in Lewiston.
Construction crews are busy on the site, doing demolition, said Travis Knox, whose company, Knox Land and Development, acquired 1-acre site about two years ago.
Norco leased the property until it recently moved all its Lewiston operations to 1715 Idaho St.
Now that Norco has left, Knox and his wife, Jaimie, an owner of Knox Land and Development, are working on a two-phase project, he said.
A two-story building with eight 25-foot-by-40-foot storage units is expected to be finished in 2022 on the east end of the ground that extends to Prospect Avenue.
The steep incline of the lot is part of the design that was completed by Castellaw Kom Architects in Lewiston, Knox said. The units on the second story will be accessed from a spot higher on the hill closer to Prospect Avenue, and the ones on the ground level will open onto a lower part of the lot.
All units will be temperature controlled with a heating and cooling system.
Bathrooms are being constructed for storage unit users who want to spend hours tinkering on cars or other possessions they keep there, Knox said.
In about five years, a two-story, 8,000-square-foot building will be constructed, with four apartments on the upper story, an outside area on the roof for apartment tenants and commercial space on the ground floor.
Possibilities for the commercial section include offices, retail, a restaurant or a brewery, Knox said. The finished development will be within a few blocks of Knox Concrete, which also is owned by the Knoxes.
Lewiston hospital eliminates outpatient mental health
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston is discontinuing outpatient behavioral health services March 25.
“This change will enable us to focus on other areas of patient care with greater need,” said Sam Skinner, a spokeswoman for the hospital in an email. “With this change, we will have the opportunity to focus our resources on further expanding our highly-utilized, inpatient, behavioral health unit.”
The hospital is working with patients so they can continue to receive care through Tri-State Memorial Hospital’s Clarkston Behavioral Health Clinic or other clinics, Skinner said.
Tri-State has three providers, Dr. Nick Phillips, a psychiatrist, whose expertise includes treating adolescents with depression; Dr. Elina Chernyak, who completed a residency in addiction medicine; and Jessica Bringman, a nurse practitioner with a master’s degree in psychopharmacology, said Rebecca Mann, a spokeswoman for Tri-State in an email.
They offer services such as medication-assisted treatment for alcohol and substance abuse and inpatient and outpatient detoxification, Mann said.
St. Joe’s is retaining many of its mental health services, Skinner said.
“Anyone with a mental health crisis still may come to our emergency room for care, just as they do today,” she said. “Our physicians and staff will evaluate the resources available, including our inpatient behavioral health unit, and determine the most appropriate solution for each patient.”
The three employees affected by the transition have the opportunity to transfer to open positions at the hospital, she said.
Wooing business: Economic development organization introduces new recruitment tool
Valley Vision has unveiled a video to highlight north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.
The 10-minute piece can be viewed at www.lewis-clarkvalley.org. It will be shared at no charge with any company or not-for-profit group working to recruit new business to the region, said Valley Vision President and CEO Scott Corbitt.
“We didn’t skimp on showing the beauty and the business side of things,” Corbitt said. “They’re going to see a lot.”
It features footage taken at large employers such as Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Clearwater Paper, Vista Outdoor, Idaho Forest Group, operations of Nez Perce Tribal Enterprises and St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
It also shows people engaged in outdoor recreation like golfing, hunting, rafting, fishing and hiking.
One of the most important messages, Corbitt said, is the strength of the region’s workforce. The Lewiston, Clarkston, Moscow and Pullman area has the sixth highest concentration of college graduates of any region in the nation, he said.
That, combined with the presence of the University of Idaho, Washington State University, Lewis-Clark State College and Walla Walla Community College’s Clarkston campus, provides unique resources for training.
“We can tailor a course or a pipeline to meet any employer’s needs,” Corbitt said.
The video was produced by Advantage Advertising. The sponsors are Nez Perce Tribal Enterprises, Clearwater Paper, St. Joe’s, Price Right Century 21 Realty, Idaho Forest Group, and Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union.
Foundation seeks applicants for grants to improve wellness in the region
The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation is accepting applications for “Fast-Track” grants of as much as $10,000.
The grants will go to efforts and organizations that promote health, wellness or disease prevention.
Nonprofits with annual operating budgets of less than $250,000 in the foundation’s nine-county service area are eligible to apply.
The counties include Nez Perce, Latah, Clearwater, Idaho and Lewis in Idaho; Asotin, Whitman and Garfield counties in Washington; and Wallowa County in Oregon.
Fast-Track grant applications will be accepted through May 31. Last year, the foundation awarded more than $340,000 in Fast-Track grants. Additional information about the grants is available at the foundation’s website at www.lewisclarkhealth.org.
The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation was established in 2017 by Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden when St. Joseph Regional Medical Center became a private business in a sale by Ascension Health to RCCH Healthcare Partners. Idaho Trust Bank is the trustee of the foundation. A board of community advisers reviews grant applications and recommends grants for approval by the trustee.