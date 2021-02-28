Daily Grind closes South Grand drive-through site

A coffee stand along South Grand Avenue in Pullman has closed less than two months after a Greek restaurant opened on the same property, which caused traffic issues for both businesses and forced the hand of the landlord.
The owner of Daily Grind, Tami Grady, was informed last week her business needed to vacate the drive-through coffee stand she has operated at 1350 S. Grand Ave. for about a decade.
“Things happened that are out of our control,” Grady said.
Craig Neill, who owns the South Grand Avenue property with his wife, said complications arose because of the early success of Yia Yia Nikki’s, the restaurant that opened in January on the same property.
Neill said Yia Yia Nikki’s drew so much traffic that the cars clogged access to both the restaurant and Daily Grind.
Neill said Daily Grind chose to operate on a month-to-month lease, and he did not want to invest in a new driveway if the business did not accept a longer lease. That entire lot will now belong to Yia Yia Nikki’s.
“Without a long-term lease from Daily Grind, we made the difficult decision to ask them to leave so that our tenant with a lease can expand and reach their full potential,” Neill wrote in an email.
Nobody foresaw these problems with traffic and he regrets that a Pullman business had to close, Neill said.
The owner of Yia Yia Nikki’s chose not to comment.
Despite what happened to Daily Grind, she does not want the community to be upset, especially during a difficult time that has already caused anger and divisiveness, Grady said.
The community continued to support the business even during the COVID-19 pandemic, which prevented her from having to lay off workers, she said.
The employees of South Grand Avenue will relocate to Pullman’s other Daily Grind location along North Grand Avenue so it can expand hours and offer faster service.
This is the second Daily Grind location to close in the past year. The Daily Grind coffeehouse along Pullman’s Main Street shut its doors in April.