Croskrey brothers invest in downtown Lewiston

Three brothers from Richland have acquired two downtown Lewiston buildings and plan to add a third to their real estate portfolio.
Lewiston high school graduates Nathan Croskrey, David Croskrey and Mark Croskrey bought the 17,000-square-foot former Norco building at 863 Main St., along with an adjacent 6,000-square-foot building at 861 Main St. in early March, Nathan Croskrey said.
A coffee shop is one of the possibilities they are considering for the smaller building, he said.
“Probably what we will do is go look for (good tenants),” he said. “Retail, light industrial or professional offices are all within the realm of what we’d like to see.”
They also are in the process of buying a 19,750-square-foot building to the north of the Norco property at 844 D St., he said.
It is the location of Hydraulic Warehouse and Idaho Impressions, businesses that would continue to be tenants after the sale closes, Croskrey said.
The holdings in downtown are their first in Lewiston. In the Tri-Cities, they have two nearly 40,000-square-foot office buildings they are remodeling, storage units and some residential rentals.
Mark Croskrey owns an engineering firm, Excelsior Design, in Richland.
Their choice to invest in Lewiston happened partly because it feels as if momentum is growing in the community, a place they became familiar with when they lived here as teens, Nathan Croskrey said.
“It seems like there is a lot of movement to Idaho,” he said. “That’s not what is driving our decision, but it seems like a good opportunity.”
More changes likely are on the way soon in the same block of Main Street. At least two other structures are on the market.
A sale is pending on the Masonic building at 855 Main St., said Tami Meyers, a real estate agent at Century 21 Price Right in Lewiston, who is representing the buyer and seller.
That potential deal involves different buyers, Croskrey said.
The three-story, 37,200-square-foot structure constructed between the late 1890s and 1904 is listed at $399,900.
Just to the west, a shuttered U.S. Bank branch at 835 Main St. is listed at $850,000, said Shelley Bennett, a Mos-cow real estate broker for Kiemle Hagood.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.