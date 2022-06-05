In Anderson Cooper’s 2021 memoir about his life as a Vanderbilt, he shared he would sometimes remind his mother that one way to make money is to not spend it.
This wouldn’t be that shocking, except his mother was a Vanderbilt, a member of what was once one of the world’s wealthiest families.
And his mother wasn’t just any Vanderbilt. She was Gloria Vanderbilt, the woman behind a brand that premiered in the 1970s selling designer jeans.
But Cooper writes the volume of her lavish shopping sometimes outpaced the income from her various entrepreneurial ventures.
Once, not long after Cooper got a raise, she called to tell him she had to have two screens made from “antique, hand-painted Chinese wallpaper” in a pattern that had once hung on the walls of one of her homes, according to “Vanderbilt, the Rise and Fall of a American Dynasty.”
They cost $50,000, according to the book.
Cooper bought them for his mother. She renovated an entire room around them. Then, six months later, she asked Cooper to store them in his basement because they no longer worked, according to the book.
The anecdote struck a chord with me — and not because I’ve ever come close to splurging that much on home decor.
But about every other month, my husband and I check the dates on the half-gallon of skim milk and container of nonfat Greek yogurt, our only two nonnegotiable perishable staples. If they’re fresh, we eat only what’s already in the pantry, freezer and refrigerator for about a week.
Consistently, it’s a rewarding exercise that saves us $50 or more for the week. It gives us a chance to use foods that might have gone to waste, stretch our creativity in the kitchen and gain a new appreciation of the abundance at our fingertips.
With the COVID-19 pandemic fading, it’s a perfect time to give it a try. More likely than not, there’s a stockpile of something in your cupboard that was purchased out of panic.
In our case, it’s dry beans. A couple of months ago, I went to the trouble of soaking about a half-bag of kidney beans overnight and then cooking them in batches over the course of a day in between other chores.
The task was inspired by some exceptional chili we were served at a friend’s house over the holidays that had dried beans, not canned beans.
It was thoughtfully seasoned and salted, but what pushed it to the next level was the meaty texture of the legumes, which made them almost as hearty as the beef they were paired with.
My beans went into soup, soft tacos and salads. They were mashed into a dip with lime juice, tomatoes and salt.
Not every workaround is as time consuming. A few minutes of blending turns oatmeal into flour and nuts into an elegant substitute for peanut butter. V-8 juice can be repurposed as broth.
If we’re craving cookies or cake, we make them from scratch and are reminded of how little time that takes.
Since fresh produce gets low during eat-the-pantry week, we use the bulk frozen vegetables and fruit before they get freezer burned.
We are more likely to look to our garden to fill in gaps. Even though we don’t pay a lot of attention to it, we usually have rhubarb, a few herbs and kale, except in the winter.
Some food still winds up in the garbage because a dish has terrible texture, taste or both, but not any more than when we have bought groceries.
But what might point to the success of this approach even more is that we have never relented and snuck out to the grocery store or ordered pizza.
It’s one of those rare instances where an apparent sacrifice is truly fun. Eat-the-pantry week will continue to be a staple at our house.
