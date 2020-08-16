What seemed like an obvious next step in Rachel Rinard’s career took an unexpected turn when the first coronavirus cases were confirmed in Idaho in March.
Rinard and her husband, JJ Rinard, purchased Sylvan Furniture in downtown Lewiston at the beginning of the year from Karen Shaul after Rachel Rinard had worked at the store for almost 20 years.
Less than three months later, she was forced to cut hours and watched sales plummet, partly because shoppers were so uncertain about what the future held.
She sought relief from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, which was part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, to avoid cutting the staff’s salaries.
Yet, Rinard has never doubted her decision to acquire the retailer. Sales in June rebounded back to her projected levels when the store resumed regular business hours, something she credits to the expertise of her staff and loyalty of the store’s clients.
It’s hard for her to envision a routine that doesn’t include Sylvan Furniture. She enjoys overseeing their staff as they help people make their homes mirror their tastes, sometimes by replacing things as minor as throw carpets and accessories.
“I love what I do,” Rinard said. “I couldn’t imagine working for anybody else.”
Business Profile talked with Rinard about operating Sylvan Furniture in the pandemic, changes she made when she purchased the store, trends in furniture and how she juggles the responsibility of owning a store with being a wife and the mother of two junior high-age boys.
Business Profile: You already talked about this some, but could you share a little more about the impact of coronavirus on your business?
Rachel Rinard: April and May were rough. We stayed open because we sell lift chairs, which is a medical necessity. Definitely sales were down. Everyone didn’t know what to expect. It was all new to everyone.
BP: Now you’re seeing more robust revenue. What explains that?
RR: Our sales have been really good, I think because people have been stuck in their homes. They’re not able to take their vacations. We’ve had a lot of sales in our dining room department. With the restaurants closed down, people are eating at home.
BP: How else has COVID-19 shaped the buying habits of your customers?
RR: Our home office sales have tripled since the government shut down. That’s probably our biggest increase in sales. (Previously) everyone kind of went away from (the) home office (category because) everyone went to laptops. There was not a need for that. (Now) we can’t keep a desk on the floor. (We’re also selling more) desk chairs, book cases and filing cabinets. The kids need to keep their school books somewhere. The filing cabinets (are) for the people that work from home to keep documents.
BP: What are some of the precautions you are taking to help prevent the spread of coronavirus?
RR: We sanitize after every customer. We have special sanitizer for upholstery and for bedding. If a customer requests (our staff) to wear a mask while helping them, we absolutely do that.
BP: One thing that helped Sylvan Furniture was the store was already set up so customers could complete every part of their transactions online and over the telephone if they didn’t want to go to the store in person. How does that work?
RR: We have one product specialist, (who) has an amazing eye. (Customers can communicate with her through a web chat, telephone call or email.) They can send pictures of the pieces in their home that they’re going to keep, the type and color of their floorings, the dimensions (of their room) and what their vision is. Then she’ll put together a presentation for them. She can go to their home with an appointment or (the customer can) make an appointment to come in. It’s a place to start. A lot of people will spend hours in here. It (can be) an all-day process. This way we can cut out some of that time to get to know each other just by doing it over the phone or over email.
BP: Shifting gears a little, you kept almost everything the same after you purchased Sylvan Furniture. The store still is at 815 Main St. in Lewiston, carrying furniture for every part of the house, including living rooms, dining rooms and bedrooms. What was the one significant change you made?
RR: All of our product experts (or sales associates) are not on commission anymore. They are salaried. I didn’t want a customer to walk in and (be assigned to a product expert) just because it was that person’s turn to sell something. They might not mix with them personalitywise, or they might not have the expertise in what that customer needs. That’s why I call them product experts, because each one of our product experts has a favorite thing that they like to sell.
BP: Could you provide an example of how that helps customers?
RR: While one product expert is showing a customer a sofa … another (product expert) can go around the store and find some things they can incorporate in, bring them down, set them up around the sofa. It’s hard to buy something and then know what it’s really going to look like until it’s in your home. We can … create the room right there in front of you (from our acre of furniture). You can touch and feel things and see how it’s going to work.
BP: What are trends in the furniture industry?
RR: The popularity of (power furniture) has really grown within the last five years. Now very rarely do we show anything on the floor that’s manual.
We have battery packs. So if you want to float the sofa in the middle of the room, you don’t have to have wires running across (the floor). With the power, you can have an adjustable headrest and (lower back) support. You’re not just stuck in the up or down footrest position. You can stop the footrest (anywhere) for whatever comfort you want.
The batteries that we sell the most will have an average of 500 reclines to each battery. For heavy family use, you’re probably going to charge it once every two weeks. … They have (charging ports too). Especially with people staying at home, they’re on their iPads. The kids or parents can be comfortable in their Zoom meetings without having to worry about (their iPads) dying in the middle of the meeting.
BP: You are active in the lives of your two junior high age boys. What is the role of your husband in the business and how do you balance your many responsibilities?
RR: We are 50/50 owners. He drives school bus for the Clarkston School District. He’s a very busy dad. We’re very involved. If we’re short a delivery person or someone to drive the truck, since he has a (commercial driver’s license) he’ll come over and help out.
I am blessed to have an amazing and supportive husband. He is a great role model for our two boys. Because he works for the school district, his schedule matches the boys’.
