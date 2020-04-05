JULIAETTA — Colter’s Creek Vineyards & Winery has been named the 2020 Idaho winery of the year by Wine Press Northwest.
Its red wines, such as syrah, helped Colter’s Creek get noticed by the Kennewick-based publication.
What makes those wines special is that the fruit for them is raised at Colter’s Creek vineyard near Juliaetta in the narrow canyon of the Potlatch River, according to Wine Press Northwest’s March 27 story about the honor.
The vineyard’s winter conditions are even warmer than in more established grape-growing areas such as the Tri-Cities, co-owner Mike Pearson told Wine Press Northwest.
Since Colter’s Creek began growing grapes there, the temperature has never fallen below zero degrees, eliminating one challenge other vineyards face, said Pearson, who owns the business with his wife, Melissa Sanborn.
They have tasting rooms at 308 Main St., Juliaetta, and 215 S. Main St., Moscow, where they are working on a boutique hotel. Pearson is owner of Anatek Labs. The company tests drinking water and has locations in Moscow and Spokane.