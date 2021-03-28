COLFAX — Pairings Fine Art & Wine is the name of a venture founded by two women at 213 N. Main St. in this Whitman County community.
Carrie Vielle owns the gallery, which features her own works, as well as those of nine other artists including Brenna Helm, Alan Higinbotham and Gregory Kissler.
The wine bar is owned by Kimberly DeHart, a former Californian, who has lived tin Colfax for 16 years.
Pairings sells wines from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, Walla Walla and eastern Washington in tasting flights as well as by the glass, bottle and in gift baskets, DeHart said in an email.
The venue features “captivating art, fantastic music, and a variety of gathering places to sit” and enjoy wine with friends, she said.
The gallery and wine bar are open from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with the wine bar open from 1 to 9 p.m. those days.
Pondering what could be in downtown Lewiston
Beautiful Downtown Lewiston Executive Director Carolyn Honeycutt will be sifting through about 30 projects as she helps identify how to spend the first $142,500 annual payment from a downtown Business Improvement District.
The money is collected from St. Joseph Regional Medical Center as well as owners of certain types of downtown commercial properties.
The projects are listed in a four-page document approved by the Lewiston City Council earlier this month.
Among the projects are an expansion of existing events such as Properties with Possibilities, Loft Tours, Art Walk, Sound Downtown and Barge-In Music Festival and the creation of a new signature event.
Other options include buying more banners and overhauling BDL’s website to have holiday and spring shopping guides as well as maps for shopping, dining, parking and public art.
As the administrator of the Business Improvement District, BDL will work on the projects with businesses, organizations, the city of Lewiston and others, according to the document.
BDL will charge the Business Improvement District $40 per hour for its work and bill no more than $45,000 per year.
Many parts of the plan will develop over several years and BDL will update the city of Lewiston, the Business Improvement District Advisory Board and other stakeholders as projects progress.