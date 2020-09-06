The present blends seamlessly with the past in a photograph hanging on the wall at the newly opened Shooting Star Cafe at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.
The horizon can be seen through the windows and doors of what’s left of a schoolhouse with an arched entrance behind a barbed wire fence on an active cattle ranch in what used to be the town of Humphrey, Idaho.
The town thrived selling ice blocks from a dammed creek to the railroads, said Eric Demattos, the artist who took the picture and owns the cafe. The ice kept produce fresh — until demand for the product evaporated with the introduction of refrigerated cars.
“They didn’t do it in the quickest, easiest way,” he said of the Humphrey schoolhouse. “There’s attention to detail.”
The picture is one in a series he has done that features abandoned schoolhouses in the Inland Northwest.
Selling the photos is part of his concept for the coffee shop and gift store. He hopes to give travelers a final chance to savor the area before they board their flights and perhaps take home something to remember their stay.
He will mail artwork so his customers don’t have to figure out a way to bring it with them on airplanes.
Everything is sourced as locally as possible, including the fair trade, organic coffee, which is roasted by Landgrove Coffee, in Troy, Idaho.
Jon Binninger, an owner of Landgrove, helped him set up the equipment, sampling multiple shots over the course of 90 minutes before feeling satisfied the settings were right, Demattos said.
“They roast it every week,” he said. “The quality is fantastic.”
All of his drinks are 16 ounces and typically can be ordered iced or hot, ranging from $2 for brewed coffee or espresso to $3.50 for a latte or blended mocha.
His limited, but growing, selection of gifts includes items such as 3-pound bags of legumes and wheat from Palouse Brand.
The hard white wheat berries ($8) can be ground into flour to make homemade bread with the texture and quality of white bread and the nutritional content of whole wheat bread.
“I really like (it) and use it at home,” he said.
Putting together the inventory of the store was one of the tasks Demattos completed as he changed the direction of his career with an assist from the coronavirus pandemic.
The art history and photography classes he once commuted to teach at Columbia Basin Community College in Pasco have shifted to an online format. That makes it possible for him to be in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley where he lives with his wife, Dr. Natasha Demattos, a neurologist, and their teenage son, Ash.
The Shooting Star Cafe gives Demattos a venue for his art and a way to draw on experience he gained operating similar coffee businesses in southern California before his family relocated to this area.
It also provides part-time work for Ash, who Tribune readers may be familiar with from stories in recent months.
The Demattoses were featured in articles about their restoration of a 1979 MG Midget during the coronavirus quarantine and reuniting with their lost pet parrot with help from employees at P. Kay Metal in Lewiston.
Opening the business, Eric Demattos said, is a way to see past the day-to-day challenges of COVID-19 to a future when the pandemic is over and passenger volumes on commercial flights rebound.
“The idea is when things go back to normal, I will already be set up,” he said.
