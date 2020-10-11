Clarkston port manager wins honor

The manager and auditor of the Port of Clarkston has been honored by the Pacific Northwest Waterways Association.
Wanda Keefer received a distinguished service award from the Portland-based group for her contributions to the organization.
The association backs keeping the eight dams on the Columbia and lower Snake rivers between Portland, Ore., and the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
The dams have a number of benefits, such as producing power and making it possible for barges to travel between the two areas, lowering the costs of transporting wheat and other products, according to the association.
Some environmental groups, Native American tribes and fishing groups support the removal of the four lower Snake River dams to help restore salmon runs.