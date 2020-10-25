A Clarkston High School graduate has been named chief financial officer of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
Aaron Poole is taking the position after working for Sutter Health as CFO for Delta Medical Center in Antioch, Calif., and Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley, Calif. Sutter Health is a not-for-profit medical network based in Sacramento, Calif., that operates hospitals and clinics.
“(Poole) brings a tremendous amount of experience and expertise in both finance and health care and a passion for developing leaders,” said St. Joe’s CEO Tim Trottier in a hospital news release.
Poole’s resume includes a decade with Adventist Health, including working as a CFO for two of its hospitals in Oregon and California, according to the news release.
“Joining St. Joe’s is an exciting opportunity to live and serve in the community where I grew up, and I look forward to contributing to the overall well-being of the LC-Valley,” Poole said in the news release.
Poole earned a bachelor’s degree from Walla Walla University in business accounting and his Master of Business Administration from the University of California, Davis.