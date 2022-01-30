The contraction of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley’s retail sector has created an opportunity for a locally owned business.
Patt’s Garden Center in Clarkston is doubling the size of its interior merchandise showroom in an expansion expected to debut this summer, said Kate Patterson, a member of the limited liability corporation that owns the retailer.
House plants, gourmet foods and yard decor are some of the items that will be sold in the 1,200-square-foot addition on the north side of Patt’s present building.
Known for its flower, vegetable and landscaping plants, Patt’s started with a small selection of gifts and has added to it based largely on customer feedback about things people used to buy in the area and can no longer find, Patterson said.
Kiln-dried pine plaques with nature scenes based on the original works of established artists, which start at $30, have been big sellers, she said.
“The wood will age naturally and the ink should stay nice,” Patterson said.
Patt’s is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Satur-day at 1280 Port Drive in Clarkston.
Port of Clarkston Commission seeking a new officer
Wayne Tippett is retiring from his seat on the Clarkston Port Commission on Feb. 11 after 16 years.
The 79-year-old retired Clearwater Power equipment operator is modest about his accomplishments on the port commission.
“I just tried to do the best I could for the Port of Clarkston, the constituents and the county,” he said.
One reason for leaving is that he now spends winters in Arizona, Tippett said. His present six-year term would have expired Dec. 31, 2023.
Tippett’s replacement will be chosen by the two remaining commissioners, Mark Brigham and Dayna Weatherly-Wilson. The deadline to apply is 10 a.m. Feb. 7 through an application available on the port’s website, portofclarkston.com.
Tippett’s replacement will face election in Asotin County in 2023 to retain the seat.
Commissioners earn $128 on any day they attend meetings on the port’s behalf, regardless of the number of meetings or how long any of the meetings last.
They also get $550 a month for a tax-free medical reimbursement account that can be used for insurance premiums as well as qualified medical expenses of the commissioners, their spouses and any dependents.
North central Idaho winery gains recognition
JULIAETTA — A Juliaetta venture has been named the Winery to Watch in 2022 by Sip Magazine in its 10th annual awards issue.
Rivaura Estate Vineyards and Winery is described as one of the Pacific Northwest’s wine industry’s “youngest and most promising projects,” in the Sip article about the honor.
The business has ramped up its annual production from 1,200 cases in 2018 to 4,000 cases in 2020 after following recommendations from “two important figures from Walla Walla, Billo Naravane, a master of wine, and Kevin Pogue, the renowned wine-centric geologist at Whitman College,” according to the article.
Two members of Rivaura’s founding family, Lane Hewett, assistant winemaker and sales and events coordinator, and Vince Hewett, assistant winemaker and vineyard operations, are gradually assuming more responsibilities with the wines.
“It’s been an awesome relationship with (Naravane),” Lane Hewett is quoted as saying in the story. “I don’t see that ending anytime soon. He’s showing us all the tricks of the trade and it’s really cool to watch him with the blending.”
Prominent former Clearwater Paper executive takes on new responsibilities
A former Clearwater Paper top executive, Linda Massman, joined two corporate boards after retiring from her role at the Spokane-headquartered wood products company.
Massman, who is in her mid-50s, now serves on the board of Darigold, the Seattle-based marketing and processing subsidiary of Northwest Dairy Association. That group is owned by more than 350 dairy farm families in Idaho, Washington, Oregon and Montana, according to a Darigold news release.
Darigold handles about 10 billion pounds of milk annually and is one of the largest U.S. dairy processors.
She also is an independent director for Caliber Collision. That privately held business repairs cars back to their precollision condition, according to its website.
In 2016, while she was Clearwater Paper’s president and CEO, Massman joined the board of Treehouse Foods.
Massman received $120,000 in 2020 as a director for Treehouse, including a retainer of $90,000, $5,000 for serving on the nominating and corporate governance committee, and $25,000 for being on the audit committee, according to Treehouse’s 2021 proxy statement.
In addition, in 2020, Treehouse gave equity-based compensation valued at $172,226 to Massman and all of the nonemployee directors who served a full year, according to the proxy.
Treehouse, a publicly traded company, makes a wide variety of food items sold under store brands such as crackers, cookies, dry beverage mixes, dry dinners, pasta, jams and pickles.
Massman was Clearwater Paper’s president and CEO for a little more than seven years, ending in 2020 when she was replaced by Arsen Kitch, who remains in the role.
Clearwater Paper is one of the area’s largest employers and has its biggest manufacturing complex in Lewiston where it makes pulp, tissue for toilet paper, paper napkins, paper towels and facial tissue as well as paperboard for packaging and paper dishes.
Lewis Clark Valley Chamber gives honors
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories is among the winners of the 2021 Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce awards.
SEL, the region’s biggest private employer, was named large business of the year by the organization.
The company’s headquarters and its largest manufacturing site are in Pullman. The business also does manufacturing in Lewiston and is constructing a 160,000-square-foot printed circuit board factory in Moscow.
SEL designs, invents and makes digital products that protect power grids around the world.
The Lewis Clark Credit Union was named medium-sized business of the year and Homes of Hope won in the small-business category. LCCU opened a new branch on Bryden Avenue in 2021.
Homes of Hope offers a number of services such as training, coaching and support for foster, adoptive and biological families. Resources for foster families include clothing and car seats, according to its website.
Three of the top officers on the chamber’s board in 2021 received the chairwoman’s award. They are first vice chairman Don Montgomery, a financial planner at Waddell & Reed in Clarkston; second vice chairwoman Kayeloni Scott, a spokeswoman at the Nez Perce Tribe; and past chairman Jason Halstead, community development specialist at P1FCU in Lewiston.
Christy Armstrong, client service manager at Weibler Financial and Retirement in Lewiston, was named board member of the year while Sam Earle, loan officer at Twin River Bank in Clarkston, was recognized as the volunteer of the year.
The president’s award went to all members who renewed in 2021.
Window opens for DeAtley grant applications
The DeAtley Foundation will start accepting applications for its 2022 grants Tuesday.
Grants are available for capital projects and community programs and projects.
The applications are available at deatleyfamilyfoundation.org. The deadline for submissions is March 15.
Last year the foundation donated more than $1 million.
