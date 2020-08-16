TWIN FALLS — Chobani will be stepping up its pumpkin spice game this fall.
The Greek yogurt company will bring back two pumpkin-flavored foods that it has sold seasonally in the past: a Pumpkin Harvest Crisp Flip yogurt and a pumpkin spice Greek yogurt, each of which will retail as four-packs. All of Chobani’s Flip products are made in the Twin Falls factory, the world’s largest Greek yogurt processing facility.
The company also keeps expanding outside the yogurt aisle.
Chobani also is debuting two new pumpkin spice coffee creamers. One will be made out of cream and one will be made out of organic oats.