Chipotle looks to hire 15,000 amid continuing labor shortage

FILE - A sign for the Chipotle restaurant in Pittsburgh's Market Square is pictured Feb. 8, 2016. Restaurants are beginning the new year with a recurring problem: labor shortages. Chipotle said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is looking to hire 15,000 people in North America to ensure its stores are staffed up ahead of its busy spring season. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Restaurants are beginning the new year with a recurring problem: labor shortages.

Chipotle said Thursday it’s looking to hire 15,000 people in North America to ensure its stores are staffed up ahead of its busy spring season. Other chains are also looking for workers: Taco Bell has more than 25,000 listings for crew members posted on its website, while Starbucks has posted more than 10,000 listings for baristas.

