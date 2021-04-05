A husband-and-wife team are joining a Clarkston physical therapy practice as its owner prepares to retire.
Physical therapist Cliff Knelsen started practicing at Twin Rivers Therapy at 725 Sixth St. on March 1 following more than 25 years in the profession, most recently at Gritman Medical Center Therapy Solutions in Moscow.
His wife, Polly Knelsen, is taking a position on the business office staff this week. She recently resigned from her job as associate director - finance, administration and marketing at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.
They will be partners in the practice until the end of this year, when they will acquire it from Chip Wahlberg Jr., a physical therapist who founded it more than 25 years ago, Polly Knelsen said.
The other two physical therapists at the clinic, Cheryl Rudd and Jessica Printz, will remain on staff as well as the other employees there, she said.
“(My husband) has always wanted to own his own clinic,” Knelsen said. “We’re just so grateful for this whole opportunity.”