Shooting Sports Retailer and Tactical Retailer magazines gave CCI gold awards in their 2020 Independent Retailer Choice Awards.
The recognition was based on votes from a group of retailers, and the results were shared in the magazines that are publications of Grand View Outdoors, according to a news release from CCI’s parent company, Vista Outdoor.
“CCI being selected as the gold winner for rimfire ammunition by both brands is clearly making a strong statement no one else can make,” said Grand View Outdoors President and Publisher Derrick Nawrocki. “These awards continue to solidify CCI’s reputation of producing best-of-class products for rimfire shooting enthusiasts.”
The company offers more than 100 cataloged items, including a large variety of rimfire ammunition for predator and varmint hunting such as Mini-Mag, Maxi-Mag, Stinger, VNT, Velocitor HP and GamePoint. The ammunition is made at CCI’s plant in Lewiston that was expanded in the last five years in a $70 million project.
“CCI has the most advanced offerings for hunters and shooters, manufactured to perform to high standards,” CCI Rimfire Product Director Rick Stoeckel said. “We are proud that retailers recognize us as the best rimfire ammunition in today’s marketplace.”
Idaho STEM Action Center Foundation board adds member from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley
Clearwater Economic Development Association Executive Director Christine Frei has joined the Idaho STEM Action Center Foundation’s board of directors.
Frei manages workforce development initiatives and community training programs, securing almost $9 million in grant money in her two decades with the association based in Lewiston.
The Idaho STEM Action Center Foundation is a not-for-profit group that supports activities such as science, technology, engineering and math camps for children, the Northern Idaho Science and Engineering Fair in Coeur d’Alene and an i-STEM institute for educators that has six locations in Idaho, including Lewis-Clark State College.