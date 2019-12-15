2000 and 2011 — Edmund O. Schweitzer III. Founder, president, chairman of the board and chief technology officer of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories. Was the owner of the company until 2009, when it shifted to employee ownership.
2001 — Bruce Finch. Continues to be president of Happy Day Corp., which operates Mystic Cafe, Main Street Grill, Tomato Bros., Zany’s, Southway Pizzeria, Taco Time, A&W, Arby’s and Happy Day Catering in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.
2002 — Dale Alldredge. Was owner of Snake River Tool Co. and MAP Travel, both in Lewiston, as well as a Port of Lewiston commissioner. He now is president of Rousseau Co., in Clarkston, which manufactures power tool accessories for professional home builders and renovators as well as high-end wood workers. Also a partner in MAP Travel.
2003 — Clyde Conklin. Was president of FirstBank, which became a part of Sterling Savings Bank and is now a part of Umpqua Bank. Now he is retired and living in Clarkston.
2004 — K. Duane Brelsford. Was a real estate developer and managing partner of 14 real estate investment limited liability companies in Pullman. Remains in the same field. Is president and managing member of Corporate Pointe Developers in Pullman, along with 35 other limited liability companies that own properties such as movie theaters in Lewiston, Pullman, Moscow and Spokane, as well as 2,200 apartment units. Has close to 1,000 more apartment units in design. Commercial holdings of the companies include buildings with office and retail space primarily in Pullman.
2005 — Casey Meza. Was CEO of St. Mary’s and Clearwater Valley hospitals and clinics in Cottonwood and Orofino. Now is Kootenai Care Network director of operations in Coeur d’Alene.
2006 — Gerard Connelly. Was owner of Tri-State Distributors in Lewiston, Moscow, Coeur d’Alene and Moses Lake. Now is retired and living in Moscow, where he serves on four nonprofit boards: Moscow Opportunity School Foundation, Stepping Stones Inc., St. Vincent De Paul and the Idaho Community Foundation. The first two help those with disabilities.
2007 — Jody Servatius. Continues to be CEO and president of Twin River National Bank with locations in Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin.
2008 — Jeff Martin. Was president and CEO of Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Died in an automobile accident in 2010.
2009 and 2016 — Marty Zacha. Was director of operations at ATK in Lewiston and later vice president of ammunition products at Vista Outdoor, overseeing all of the company’s ammunition manufacturing in Lewiston and Anoka, Minn. Now he is retired.
2010 — Joe Hall. President of Joe Hall Ford, Lincoln in Lewiston.
2012 — Chris Loseth. Continues to be president and CEO of Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union, which has locations in Lewiston, Clarkston, Moscow, Pullman, Orofino, Grangeville, Culdesac, Colfax, St. Maries, Post Falls, Rathdrum, Ponderay, Hayden and Bonners Ferry.
2013 — Gale Wilson. Continues to be president and line pilot at Hillcrest Aircraft Co. in Lewiston.
2014 — Tobe Finch. Corporate vice president of Happy Day Corp.
2015 — Jay Backus. Was vice president of manufacturing at Clearwater Paper in Lewiston. Now is vice president of strategic projects at Clearwater Paper.
2017 — Jesse Short. Continues to be regional manager of Idaho Forest Group.
2018 — Ryan Rogers. Continues to be co-owner of Rogers Motors in Lewiston and Rogers Toyota of Hermiston, Ore.
2019 — Don Wee. Leads the Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. He credits the board and the hospital's employees with its success.
This list was compiled by Tribune business reporter Elaine Williams. She may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.