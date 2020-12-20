Bio Box

DAVE WHITEHEAD

Job title: CEO.

Company: Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories.

Age: 53.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Washington State University in 1989, master’s in electrical engineering in 1994 from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Brief career history: From 1989-94, worked for General Dynamics in the electric boat division, as a combat systems engineer developing weapon systems for U.S. Navy submarines. Whitehead joined SEL in 1994. He served in a variety of roles within the company, including hardware engineer, research engineer, chief engineer of the government services division and vice president of research and development. In 2017, he was named chief operating officer. In 2019, he took on the role of CEO.

An expert in utility and industrial control system cybersecurity, he has testified before the U.S. Senate and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on the importance of innovation and protecting against cyberattacks. He has been awarded more than 86 patents around the world.

Family: Married to Nicole, for 31 years. They have three daughters Tayler, 25, Kelsey, 22, and Brooke, 19.

Civic involvement: Enjoys helping students pursuing higher education, particularly engineering degrees. Volunteers for university programs like University of Idaho’s Design Exposition and WSU’s Crimson Code, an annual, 24-hour computer hackathon.

Hobbies: Golf, running, biking, ham radio and boating.

ABOUT SEL

The company was founded by Edmund O. Schweitzer III at his Pullman home in 1984 with the invention of a shoebox-sized digital relay that monitors power lines and trips circuit breakers to avoid damaging the system. It has since expanded into other products, such as meters and computers. Initially, SEL’s customers were utility companies in the United States, but it now sells to any operation that uses large amounts of power, like mines, factories that make chemicals or paper and institutions such as hospitals or universities.

In 2011, SEL displaced Clearwater Paper in Lewiston as the largest private employer in the region. The company employs about 2,500 in Pullman and 600 in Lewiston. It has another 2,000 in the rest of the United States and worldwide, mostly doing engineering and sales.