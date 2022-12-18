Editor's Note

Businessperson of the Year selection

David Blue, chief operating officer of Northwest River Supplies, was selected as the winner of the Lewiston Tribune’s 23rd Businessperson of the Year award.

The selection committee followed the same criteria that has always been used for the honor: “This person should be successful in business or management, with his or her success not necessarily measured by annual income, but by the principles demonstrated in the business and civic arenas. This person should be a role model for others and someone who is thought of as a leader in our region.”

The selection committee included A.L. “Butch” Alford, president of TPC Holdings, the parent company of the Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News; Nathan Alford, editor and publisher of the Tribune and Daily News; Craig Clohessy, managing editor of the Tribune and Daily News; Matt Baney, city editor of the Tribune and Daily News; and Elaine Williams, business editor of the Tribune.

MOSCOW — Candid pictures of trips from around the world reveal the success of a strategy David Blue has pursued as a top executive at Northwest River Supplies in Moscow to make the company the most sought-after name in paddling sports.

In almost any paddling photograph on social media, in printed publications and from friends, he can spot at least one piece of NRS gear, regardless of how mundane or exotic the location, said Blue, chief operating officer at NRS.

