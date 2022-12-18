Bio Box

DAVID BLUE

Position: Chief operating officer at Northwest River Supplies.

Age: 49.

Education: Graduate of Davis High School in Modesto, Calif., and Fresno State University in Fresno, Calif., with a degree in marketing.

Career: Started at NRS in customer service in 1999. Has held positions with growing responsibility, including wholesale account manager, director of marketing, director of sales and marketing, chief marketing officer and chief operating officer.

Family: Married with a son.

Hobbies: Fly fishing, snowboarding, hiking and bicycling.

ABOUT NORTHWEST RIVER SUPPLIES

The company’s headquarters are in Moscow at 1638 S. Blaine St., in a repurposed and expanded former Tidyman’s grocery store. It employs 160 people in Moscow, who work at its retail store and handle administration, sales, marketing, accounting, warehousing, product development and other functions for the company. The majority of its products are manufactured in Asia and Mexico.

The company is owned by its employees. It was founded in 1972 by Bill Parks, who continues to be its president, but is no longer involved in its day-to-day operations.