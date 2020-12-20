Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories constructed a film studio with a 16-foot-long, 9-foot-tall video wall this year in the basement of its Pullman headquarters.
The upgrade was part of a strategy to reach customers virtually at a time when the coronavirus pandemic limited face-to-face interactions, said SEL’s CEO Dave Whitehead, who has been selected as the Lewiston Tribune’s Businessperson of the Year.
Attendance at one event that normally attracts 400 customers in Spokane swelled to 1,000 clients when it went online with options to watch live or after the presentation, Whitehead said.
“It’s almost like our version of Netflix,” he said. “You can binge if you want to. You can watch one episode once a week.”
The versatility and resilience the company has shown during the pandemic are reasons the Tribune chose Whitehead for the honor.
The company has been vigilant in controlling the spread of the disease among its employees, taking precautions such as requiring its employees to wear face masks as early as April at some of its facilities.
The approach of the area’s largest private employer has proven successful, Whithead said, preventing the spread of the coronavirus at its facilities, which locally include its Pullman headquarters and manufacturing plants in Pullman and Lewiston where 3,100 people work.
Business Profile talked with Whitehead by telephone and email about his responsibilities as CEO, SEL’s growth in Moscow, its proactive response to the pandemic and what he expects in the coming year.
Business Profile: What is your most important achievement since you became CEO?
Dave Whitehead: I became CEO in November 2019. Just a few months later, COVID hit. So, the biggest part of my time as CEO has been spent managing our company under COVID. I’ve been focused on ensuring that we continue to supply products to our customers around the world and that our manufacturing, and other work environments, are safe and healthy. I’m proud to say that, of any of the places our employees might spend time these days, our facilities are probably the safest place they will be. We’ve all worked very hard on these two goals, and, all things considered, our efforts have paid off. We have been very fortunate this year.
BP: Even though you had a busy year, you earned seven patents, bringing your lifelong total to 86. Where did you find the time?
DW: I’ve never sat down (and said), “Well it’s Friday at 12 o’clock in the afternoon, I better invent something.” What happens is, you’re looking over projects or a customer comes to you with a question about how you might solve a particular problem. … In the process of helping them out, you come up with something interesting, new and novel. That’s what ends up becoming a patent. ... That’s one of the more fun parts of my day.
BP: SEL just announced plans to construct a 140,000-square-foot facility in Moscow where printed circuit boards will be manufactured. How will this help SEL?
DW: At our core, SEL is an electronics manufacturing company. On average, each of our products requires four printed circuit boards. So, when we evaluated our supply chain, the amount of engineering that we put into designing our printed circuit boards — one of our most highly engineered products — and supply-chain security, it just made sense to bring the printed circuit board manufacturing in-house.
BP: What role do the circuit boards play in those products?
DW: A printed circuit board mechanically supports and electrically connects all the various components that go into a product. (Printed circuit boards) are the highway for the electrical signals and all the small bits of technology that make up the brains of the product. In the case of SEL products, that’s measuring currents and voltages using the microprocessors and the memory to detect if there’s a fault on the power system, then clearing the fault and restoring power when it’s safe to do so.
BP: What is the long-term potential for SEL to add jobs at the Moscow plant?
DW: The 150 acres we bought in Moscow is just a little bigger than our Pullman campus. We have about 2,500 people working at Pullman in about 14 buildings. Eventually, I can envision us having a similar sister campus in Moscow. Of course, that is not going to happen today or tomorrow, but our long-term strategy is to continue to grow and advance our products and solutions from right here on the Palouse.
BP: What made Moscow the right choice for expansion as opposed to sites in other states or towns?
DW: We looked at what we’re building and where we’re building it. We have a great electronics factory in Pullman and another in Lewiston. As I mentioned earlier, we need a lot of circuit boards for our products, and they’ve been coming from different places in the U.S. So, when we sat back and thought about our opportunities to do a little more vertical integration and keep our supply chain closer to where we are building products, Moscow made a lot of sense. And we were lucky to find this great land just 7 miles down the highway from Pullman and about 30 (miles) from Lewiston. It is a great opportunity.
BP: How much has SEL grown in Lewiston and Pullman since the pandemic started and what are the reasons for that growth?
DW: Between March and November, the number of employees in Pullman has increased by 98, and in Lewiston by 31.
We serve a critical and growing industry — everyone needs electric power. In that respect only, 2020 was not that different than other years. We continued to invent, design and manufacture products and solutions that helped keep the lights on.
BP: SEL has been successful in continuing production at its plants in Pullman and Lewiston during the pandemic. What can you share about the policies that made that possible?
DW: Early on we listened to advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, community health experts and our own medical professionals. We put together a plan based on the best information available. We moved a significant number of our folks, whose jobs allowed, to work from home. We implemented a physical distancing policy, shifting meetings to virtual and putting barriers up between workstations. We began distributing masks early on and implemented a mask policy. The idea behind all these efforts is that if someone were to be infected, they would have no close contacts at work. The virus is not going to spread at SEL. And the plan has worked. We’ve done a remarkable job keeping ourselves in operation without getting people sick by coming to work.
BP: SEL offers its employees and family members rapid COVID-19 tests at no cost. How does it work?
DW: We’ve set up a drive-through testing site. It only takes about 15 minutes for employees and their families to get tested and receive the results.
BP: We have also heard that the number of cases of coronavirus at SEL in Pullman and Lewiston has been relatively low. What can you share about the cases you have had in Lewiston and Pullman?
DW: Like so many businesses, we have had folks who have gotten the virus, however, the number of transmissions at SEL is very low, close to zero. Based on the contact tracing we’ve done with the help of our local health departments, the employees who have gotten sick have contracted the virus from outside of SEL. With our protocols — physical barriers, masks, testing, etc. — we have been able to prevent those cases from spreading in our facilities. SEL has remained a very safe place to be during the pandemic.
BP: SEL introduced its face mask rules early in the pandemic even though face masks have been a political issue. What is the thought behind them?
DW: We’ve taken the position in our company that we are going to do everything necessary to remain safe. Face coverings are part of our multilayered approach to mitigating transmission.
BP: In recent years, SEL has publicly opposed a proposed 20 percent tariff on Mexican imports. It’s also supported diminishing restrictions on workplace visas and a legal path to citizenship for those who arrived in the United States illegally as children. What is the reason SEL has taken those stances?
DW: The position SEL takes is that anything that impedes fair, free and open trade ultimately doesn’t benefit our country or our company. The more hurdles we can remove to ensure people and businesses can sell their goods and services without undue taxes and barriers to entry the better it will be for everybody. Certainly, there may be some short-term benefit to an entity or industry to put a tariff in place, but when you look at the big picture, it slows down the economy and negatively impacts nations.
When it comes to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or other issues related to immigration, SEL, like other companies, needs talented people regardless where they are from. Make no mistake, we are proud to manufacture high-quality electronic products in the U.S. We continue to create jobs because we hire the best and the brightest. We welcome everybody who wants to bring their great ideas and talents to contribute to our mission. I also believe it’s a good idea for the U.S. too. These folks will be paying taxes and contributing to society.
BP: What opportunities and challenges does SEL see with the incoming presidential administration?
DW: Generally speaking, I think it’s going to be business as usual. We will continue to focus on the things we can control, like delighting our customers and serving our industry.
We are always happy to help share our experience and help educate our elected officials about the challenges we face as an employer, business, and manufacturer. And, in those conversations, we will give our honest opinion — not just about how it will impact us, but getting back to free, flat, fair and open for all. If it’s good for our country, it’s going to be good for SEL.
BP: How much growth might we see in the next year at SEL and where might it be?
DW: We are expecting to continue to grow in 2021 and are fine-tuning those projections across the company now. We know we will have some open positions locally this year because of our new projects in Moscow and I’m sure there will be other openings too.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.