2000 and 2011 — Edmund O. Schweitzer III. Founder, president, chairman of the board and chief technology officer of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories. Was the owner of the company until 1994, when he transitioned the company to employee ownership. In 2009, the company became 100% employee owned.
2001 — Bruce Finch. Founder and majority owner of Happy Day Corp., which operates Mystic Cafe, Main Street Grill, Tomato Bros., Zany’s, Southway Pizzeria, Taco Time, A&W, Arby’s and Happy Day Catering in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.
2002 — Dale Alldredge. Previous president of Technic Tool Corp. and MAP Travel, in Lewiston, and formerly served as a Port of Lewiston commissioner. He now is president of Snake River Tool Co. and Rousseau Co., in Clarkston, which manufacture power tool accessories for professional home builders and renovators as well as high-end woodworkers.
2003 — Clyde Conklin. Was president of FirstBank. It became a part of Sterling Savings Bank and is now a part of Umpqua Bank, which is in the process of combining with Columbia Bank. He is retired and living in Clarkston.
2004 — K. Duane Brelsford. Is president and managing member of Corporate Pointe Developers in Pullman, which manages more than 200,000 square feet of commercial, restaurant, retail and office space in Pullman as well as movie theater complexes, including Village Centre Cinemas that has one location in Lewiston, Pullman, Moscow and two in Spokane. Brelsford, his wife, Terri Brelsford, and his partners are owners of those properties. He is also the managing member of Dabco Property Management, which manages more than 2,200 apartment units. Most of them are in Pullman, but some are in Richland. The Brelsfords and partners own the apartments. The Brelsfords started construction of more than 400 apartment units in Pullman this year.
2005 — Casey Meza. Was CEO of St. Mary’s and Clearwater Valley hospitals and clinics in Cottonwood and Orofino. Now is vice president of operations and an owner of Meza Post Acute and Long Term Care, a Coeur d’Alene-based medical practice that provides on-site care to residents of nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and retirement communities. That business, which has 11 medical providers, also has a primary care medical practice in Coeur d’Alene that exclusively serves seniors on Medicare.
2006 — Gerard Connelly. Was owner of Tri-State Distributors in Lewiston, Moscow, Coeur d’Alene and Moses Lake. Retired and no update was available.
2007 — Jody Servatius. Was CEO and president of Twin River Bank with locations in Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin. Is now retired, serving on the Twin River Bank board of directors, perfecting her golf game and living in Clarkston.
2008 — Jeff Martin. Was president and CEO of Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Died in an automobile accident in 2010.
2009 and 2016 — Marty Zacha. Was director of operations at ATK in Lewiston and later vice president of ammunition products at Vista Outdoor, overseeing all of the company’s ammunition manufacturing in Lewiston and Anoka, Minn. He is retired.
2010 — Joe Hall. Continues to be president of Joe Hall Ford, Lincoln and McClure Honda in Lewiston.
2012 — Chris Loseth. Continues to be president and CEO of Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union, which has locations in Lewiston, Clarkston, Moscow, Pullman, Orofino, Grangeville, Culdesac, Colfax, Genesee, St. Maries, Post Falls, Rathdrum, Ponderay, Osburn, Hayden, Athol, Nampa and Bonners Ferry as well as the Washington towns of Spanaway, Brewster, Cle Elum, Walla Walla, College Place and Tonasket, plus Island City and Ontario, Ore.
2013 — Gale Wilson. Continues to be president and line pilot at Hillcrest Aircraft Co. in Lewiston.
2014 — Tobe Finch. Continues to be corporate president and an owner of Happy Day Corp.
2015 — Jay Backus. Commissioner at the Port of Clarkston. Was the vice president of manufacturing for the pulp and paperboard division at Clearwater Paper in Lewiston. He retired after serving as the vice president of strategic projects for the pulp and paperboard division of Clearwater Paper.
2017 — Jesse Short. Was promoted to director of production for all Idaho mills of Idaho Forest Group and continues to be based in Lewiston. Was regional manager of Idaho Forest Group, overseeing the Lewiston and Grangeville operations.
2018 — Ryan Rogers. Continues to be the owner of Rogers Motors, Rogers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Rogers Subaru in Lewiston and Rogers Toyota of Hermiston, Ore.
2019 — Don Wee. Was CEO at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Is retired and residing in Asotin County.
2020 — Dave Whitehead. Continues to be CEO of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, headquartered in Pullman.
2021 — Karl Umiker and Coco Umiker. The Umikers, who have been married 18 years, own Clearwater Canyon Cellars in Lewiston. He is the vineyard manager and she is the winemaker.
This list was compiled by Tribune business editor Elaine Williams. She may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.