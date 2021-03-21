1893 Woodworks LLC, 3125 Sixth St., Lewiston, custom woodworking.
Abide In The Vine, 709 N St., Lewiston, handyman and landscaping.
Bazil And Sons Property Maintenance, 217 Third St., Lewiston, building maintenance, upkeep and repair.
Beauty Basics, 3125 Sixth St., Lewiston, lash extensions, manicures and pedicures.
Builders Choice LLC, 2419 13th Ave., Lewiston, residential construction and remodel.
Empire Pressure Wash, P.O. Box 1788, Post Falls, exterior truck wash and sanitation.
Gene Lawn Service, 2312 Third Ave., Clarkston, lawn mowing.
Hannah Lien, 302 Thain Road, Suite D, Lewiston, cosmetologist.
Hells Canyon Sports, 7869 Cabernet Court, Lewiston, Hells Canyon sports.
High Performance Painting And Drywall LLC, 5700 E. Lorraine Drive, Athol, framing, insulation, drywall, paint.
Knife River Corporation - Mountain West, 5450 W. Gowen Road, Boise, construction.
Laplante Cleaning, 622 Burrell Ave., Space 4, Lewiston, home cleaning services.
LC Excavation, 20888 Kidd Drive, Lewiston, excavation work.
Paws And Claws Nails, 284 Reservoir Drive, Lewiston, create and sell handmade custom press-on nails.
Pressure Pro Inc., 9611 N. Sundance Drive, Spokane, commercial hood and exhaust system cleaning.
Taylor Machine, 3530 13th St. C, Lewiston, replace and repair antique rifle barrels.
Union Gospel Mission Thrift Store, 419 Snake River Ave., Lewiston, thrift store.
Watkins Portraitures, 1012 N St., Lewiston, photographer.