City of Lewiston
Bircher’s Grill, 514 Main St., Lewiston, restaurant.
Colortyme, 1440 Main St., Lewiston, rent-to-own furniture and appliances, payday loans.
Colvico Inc., 2812 N. Pittsburg St., Spokane, electrical contractor.
Cosmetic Boutique and Design, 621 Main St. Suite F, Lewiston, makeup and waxing retail.
Gamer’s Edge, 451 Thain Road, Lewiston, retail sale of new and used games.
Gill Mechanical, 2477 E. Blaine St., Athol, plumbing contractor.
Going Going Blonde!, 618 D St. Suite C, Lewiston, salon.
Gray Gruit LLC, 812 Main St., Lewiston, tap house serving draft beer and cider.
Idaho Apothecary, 1039 21st St., Lewiston, health and beauty products.
MDR Contractors, 1828 Idaho St., Lewiston, debris removal and site cleanup (no buildings).
Mrs. Molly Luke, 3529 20th St., Lewiston, drywall construction/instruction.
In Q Financial, 618 D St. Suite A, Lewiston, origination of residential mortgage loans.
Snake River Four Paws, 3728 18th St., Lewiston, dog daycare.
Williams Brother Construction LLC, 5713 W. Garden Springs Road, Spokane, wastewater treatment plant construction.
City of Clarkston
Gold Seal Mechanical Inc., 5524 E. Boone Ave., Spokane Valley, 99212, plumbing contractor.
Bill’s Heating Air Appliance Repair LLC, 1007 N. Boulder Court, Post Falls, install & service heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment in residences and businesses.
Edge Landscape & Construction, 3140 Eighth St. C, Lewiston, landscaping and construction contractor.
Hired Guns Framing Inc., P.O. Box 1167, Hayden, framing subcontractor.