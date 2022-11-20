Mosaic Community Planning LLC, 195 Arizona Ave. NE, Suite 123, Atlanta, Ga., community development consulting.
Hells Canyon Tree Surgeon, 2020 Powers Drive, Lewiston, tree trimming, removal, landscaping.
Mosaic Community Planning LLC, 195 Arizona Ave. NE, Suite 123, Atlanta, Ga., community development consulting.
Hells Canyon Tree Surgeon, 2020 Powers Drive, Lewiston, tree trimming, removal, landscaping.
Board And Brush, 1928 19th Ave., Suite B, Lewiston, craft workshop.
LCV Saturday Market, 204 Thain Road, Lewiston, Saturday night market Oct. 1-Dec. 17.
Top Knot Hair Company, 833 F St., Lewiston, personal care services.
Ivyink, 313 D St., Suite 3, Clarkston, permanent makeup, tattooing, microblading and lip blushing.
M+D Charming Designs, 1139 12th Ave., Lewiston, selling homemade and crafted items.
Emma Lea Creations, 726 Eighth St., Lewiston, homemade crafts.
Red Delta Security, 800 Main St., Suite 15, Lewiston, retail sales.
Umbrella Dance Productions, 504 Main St., Suite 132, Lewiston, dance studio/production company office.
El Camino Dispatching LLC, 511 Crestline Circle Court, Lewis-ton, trucking/freight dispatch.
Pacwest Solar LLC, P.O. Box 1681, Ellensburg, Wash., solar panel installation.
Vendor Bender Harvest Event, 2138 13th Ave., Lewiston, outside market.
C4 General Contracting, 3508 Fifth St., Lewis-ton, remodel and handyman services.
Jeppsen Photography, 2211 Grelle Ave., Lewiston, photography.
EKM Quality Contracting, 924 Vista Ave., Unit No. 4, Lewiston, independent contractor.
Rootless Wood Studio LLC, 3714 17th St., Lewiston, crafting wooden products.
Sterling Urgent Care, 2201 Thain Road, Idaho Falls, healthcare, urgent care, X-ray, pharmacy and lab facility.
Morgan’s Hair Boutique, 450 Thain Road, Suite B, Lewiston, cosmetology.
Creative Signs LLC, 1280 SW Tutuilla Road, Pendleton, Ore., sign contractor.
Rockin Landscapes LLC, 1513 14th Ave., Lewiston, lawn care, landscaping, retaining walls and trimming bushes.
Carlos Leon Concrete LLC, 2131 Ninth Ave., Lewiston, construction — concrete repair, demo and installation.
Deaton Family Construc-tion, 10722 E. Spring-field Ave., Spokane Valley, residential general contractor.
Speaking Eagle LLC, 735 Cedar Ave., Lapwai, educational planning, consulting, mentorship, grant writing.
Hells Canyon Transport LLC, 3139 Eighth St. C, Lewiston, transportation of freight, autos, recreational vehicles and boats.
JB Creations, 1189 N. Main St., Moscow, selling resin art and photography.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.