City of Lewiston
A-1 Lawn Maintenance & Home Repair, 1334 Ripon Ave., Lewiston, lawn and home repairs that don’t require a permit.
Aegis Therapies Inc., 1000 Fianna Way, Fort Smith, Ariz., physical and occupational therapy.
B’s Bakery, 631 Bryden Ave., Lewiston, baking and selling specialty cakes, cupcakes and cookies.
Baby Laur Lashes, 625 Bryden Ave., No. H, Lewiston, eyelash extensions in existing salon.
Bad Billy Tire & Accessories, 3333 B Fifth St., Lewiston, sale of new and used tires and accessories.
BMB Contracting, 1363 Peaslee Ave., Clarkston, home repair and remodeling.
Bushwoman Products, 800 Main St., Suite C, Lewiston, gifts and souvenirs.
Carlton Builders LLC, 4660 Highway 95 N., Lewiston, commercial and residential general contractor.
Crystal + Twigs, 111 Main St., Suite 120, Lewiston, wedding coordinator and decorator.
Fabulous Lash, 301 Main St., Suite 107, Lewiston, eyelash extensions.
Garred Construction, 902 Third St., Clarkston, residential and commercial painting, construction and handyman work.
High Beast Vape Shop, 247 Thain Road, Suite 106, Lewiston, retail sale of vape supplies.
Hot Shots Cafe, 631 Bryden Ave., Lewiston, retail food and beverage.
Inspect Your Chimney LLC, P.O. Box 95, Asotin, chimney inspection.
Krystal Clear Massage Therapy LLC, 801 Eighth St., Lewiston, massage therapy.
Ohmie Style, 618 D St., Suite C, Lewiston, cosmetology services.
On The Spot Lubrication, 322 Sixth Ave., Lewiston, mobile oil change service.
Peaceful Pond Place Sweets Shop, 2505 Seaport Drive, Lewiston, candy for sale at events.
Perio-Docs Lewiston PLLC, 3323 Fourth St., Lewiston, periodontal dental office.
Power City Electric Inc., 3327 E. Olive Ave., Spokane, electrical contractor.
Professional Piping, 2733 E. Providence Ave., Spokane, mechanical contracting, plumbing and pipefitting.
Shamrock Assembly and Install, 724 Preston Ave., Lewiston, goods assembly service.
Snowbunny Designs, 301 Third St., Clarkston, online sale of handmade items.
Techpartner, P.O. Box 718, Bonners Ferry, low-voltage electrical installation.
Total Mayhem Racing, 2420 Seaport Drive, Lewiston, build race cars in shop.
Unprofessionals, 3411 Fifth St., Suite E, Lewiston, online entertainment videos.
Walk In Tattoo Studio, 621 Main St., Suite E, Lewiston, tattoo shop.
Clarkston
Diana’s Hair, 720 Sixth St., Clarkston, beauty salon station.
Houston Construction, 815 14th Ave., Lewiston, general contractor.
A&A Construction & Development, 108 N. Washington St., Suite 603, Spokane, construction contractor.
Western Insurance Associates Inc., 904 Sixth St., Clarkston, insurance agency.
Nelson Roofing doing business as Palmer Roofing Co., P.O. Box 6817, Kennewick, roofing contractor.
F & F Foundations Inc., P.O. Box 937, Otis Orchards, Wash., footings and foundation contractor.
Hartshorn Enterprises LLC, 3117 Middle Creek Ranch Road, Horse Creek, Calif., hardscaping contractor.
Dugger Plumbing, 2505 14th St., Apt. D, Lewiston, plumbing contractor, new construction, remodel and service.
Burton Construction Inc., 3915 E. Nebraska Ave., Spokane, general contractor.
Clarkston RV Park, 1398 Bridge St., Clarkston, RV park.