Western Recyclers Inc., 0334 Second St., Lewiston, collection and processing of recyclable materials.
Nichols Notary, 523½ Main St., Suite 209 Lewiston, notary public and loan closing.
R V Contracting, 3317 10th St., Lewiston, framing, concrete, decks.
Rough Cut Machine, 826 Park Ave., Lewis-ton, gunsmithing.
K-ray Trucking LLC, 515 24th St. N., Lewiston, trucking.
Faye And Graye Medical Massage LLC, 631 Airway Drive, Lewiston, medical massage therapy.
Grateful Threads Consignment LLC, 628 Main St., Lewiston, consignment clothing and accessories store.
J Craig Photos, 404 Karin Ave., Lewiston, photographer, online sales.
One Crafty Mama’s, 1019 Hemlock Drive, Lewiston, handmade crafts for sale online.
Java Stop Espresso LLC, 928 16th Ave., Lewiston, coffee stand.
Lucky Lashes LLC, 1109 Alder Drive, Lewiston, eyelash extensions.
Tiny Tots Learning Center, 721 Preston Ave., Lewiston, child care center.
Knox Land and Develop-ment LLC, 1101 Snake River Ave., Lewiston, food truck court.
Bly Books, 1733 Pioneer Drive, Lewiston, online bookstore.
Lima Charlie Printing Co., 1145 Riverview St., Lewiston, sewn and embroidered patches.
My Blue Heaven Bakery, 3506 Eighth St., Lewiston, in-home baked items.
208 Wraps LLC, 913 Snake River Ave., Lewiston, decorative vinyl stickers and vehicle wraps.
Sick Precision Tattoo, 340 Thain Road, Lewiston, tattoo studio.
Lochsa Medical Group, 3814 13th St. D., Lewiston, in-home medical services.
Mike Uhlenkott Pump and Electric LLC, 529 W. Walnut St., Genesee, electrical and water pump service.
Wireworks Electric, P.O. Box 9552, Moscow, electrical contractor.
Enhanced By Amber, 313 D St., Suite 208, Lewiston, eyelash extensions
Lone Moving, 1827 Cedar Ave., Lewiston, moving company.
Down And Dirty Cleaning Service, 1012 Airway Ave., Lewiston, housekeeping service.
Branting Consulting, 1024 Third St., Lewiston, CAD and engineering software training.
GJM Clothing And Accessories LLC, 419 Miller St., No. 200, Lewiston, online clothing and accessories sales.
Mike Heaton Plumbing Inc., P.O. Box 123, Cocolalla, Idaho, plumbing contractor.
The Donkey Den, 247 Thain Road, Lewiston, ax throwing, virtual reality booths, sports bar.
Hells Canyon Pools LLC, P.O. Box 472, Asotin, residential and commercial pool installation, renovation, service.
Sushiman Moscow, 826 S. Jefferson St., Moscow, sushi food truck.
Backwoods Brew LLC, 821 Bryden Ave., Lewiston, mobile coffee trailer.
RLW Customs, 929 Airway Ave., Lewiston, small furniture for online sales.
Webster Painting, 765 Pine St. No. A, Potlatch, residential and commercial painting.
Jason Ray’s Plumbing LLC, 3194 Ickes Road, Palouse, plumbing contractor.
River City Electric LLC, P.O. Box 1476 Post Falls, Idaho, electrical contractor.