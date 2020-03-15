City of Lewiston
ABC Cleaning, 3709 14th St. E., Lewiston, house cleaning and dog sitting.
Ackerland Services LLC, 705 12th St., Clarkston, property maintenance, snow plowing, landscaping.
America Pacific Mortgage, 1630 23rd Ave., Suite 201-A, Lewiston, mortgage and home loan lender.
Arleys Studio, 20235 Valley View Drive, Lewiston, custom leather items.
Blue Mountain Telecommunication Services Inc., 291 Chamberlain Road, Walla Walla, telecommunications construction.
Brent Thomson, 588 Crestline Circle Drive, Lewiston, photo cards for sale to retailers.
Cassandra’s Massage Therapy, 925 Linden Ave., traveling massage therapist.
Clear Vision, P.O. Box 25, Lapwai, window-washing services.
Coen’s Lawn Care, 408 15th St., Lewiston, lawn care services.
Etched in Stone Photo,1914 Burrell Ave., Lewiston, photography and video production.
Flinders Pole Building LLC, 411 13th St., Clarkston, building shops and garages.
Gem State Genealogy, 2509 Valley View Court, Apt. D, Lewiston, genealogy research service.
Houston Construction LLC, 815 14th Ave., Lewiston, general construction.
J7 Construction, 29322 Ranch Lane, Culdesac, construction, excavation, septic systems.
Lauralynnlashes, 523½ Main St., Suite 215, Lewiston, lash extensions.
Linked Investment LLC, 740 21st St., Omaha, cricket cell phone dealer.
Mom Me, 1912 Powers Drive, Lewiston, hourly help for parents.
Orchards Recreational Vehicle Storage LLC, 3504 Ninth St., Lewiston, rental space for recreational vehicles, boats and cars.
PKJ Cleaning Services, P.O. Box 263, Winchester, residential cleaning services.
Raven Roofing, 415 12th St., Moscow, roofing.
Schneider Private Investigations, 407 15th St., Lewiston, private investigation services.
Sure-Locked Homes LLC, 2015 Powers Drive, Lewiston, vacation home check and services.
That Salon By Alisa LLC, 1930 13th St., Lewiston, cosmetology services.
The Art of Permanent Cosmetics Academy Klassy Permanent Cosmetics, 830 Main St., Lewiston, teaching the art of permanent cosmetics.
Vinyl Works, 3108 Sixth St., Lewiston, custom stickers and T-shirts.
You’re a Gem, 903 D St., Suite. 102, Lewiston, hair salon.
City of Clarkston
William D. Schafer, P.O. Box 669, Clarkston, installation of wall coverings and wall paper for commercial and residential properties.
Inland Classic Auto LLC, 1215 Port Way, Clarks-ton, auto body repair and refinishing.
Disarno Family LLC doing business as The Burger Stop, 446 10th St., Clarkston, fast food.
Radamaker Design Studio, 2221 Chukar Lane, Clarkston, construction drawings not requiring architect stamp and project management services.
Geoprofessional Innovation Corp., 6 O’Donnell Road, Pullman, geotechnical engineering.
Evco Sound & Electronics Inc., 3511 E. Trent Ave., Spokane, low-voltage contractor.
Leone & Keeble Inc., 108 W. Boone Ave., Spokane, commercial construction contractor.
O So Kleen Inc. doing business as CTR Lewiston, 2125 Second Ave. N., Lewiston, water and fire restoration.
Ohana Health & Aesthetics, 915 Sixth St., Clarkston, primary care and aesthetic services.
Fire Protection Specialists LLC, 3624 E. Springfield Ave., Spokane, installation and maintenance of fire alarms and suppression systems, kitchen hood systems and fire extinguishers.
OEG Inc., 3200 NW Yeon Ave., Portland, Ore., electrical contractor.
Lake City Roofing & Construction, 3642 E. Covington Ave., Post Falls, roofing and siding contractor.
Mill Plain Electric Inc., 6000 NE 88th St., B105, Vancouver, Wash., electrical contractor.
Valley Floors and Chores, 615 Ninth St., Clarkston, industrial and residential janitorial maintenance.
Cellco Partnership, One Verizon Way, Basking Ridge, N.J., cellular telephone carrier.
K. C. Charles Inc., 5685 Jergens Road, Nine Mile Falls, Wash., plumbing contractor.
DSI Construction, 4301 N. Freya St., Spokane, framing, drywall and stucco contractor.
Noise Control of Washington Inc., P.O. Box 2784, Spokane, acoustical ceiling contractor.
De-el Enterprises Inc., 17476 147th St. SE, Suite H, Monroe, Wash., sale and installation of window coverings.
Source Electric, P.O. Box 626, Potlatch, electrical contracting.
Dave Vincent Construction, 1334 29th St., Lewiston, general contractor.
MC Painting, 1822 Lukes Gulch Road, Stites, painting services.
Roanoke Backhoe and Excavation Services LLC, 607 Scott St., Troy, Idaho, backhoe, excavation and dump truck services.
Modern Day Drywall Inc., P.O. Box 13660, Spokane Valley, subcontractor for drywall installation.
Uintah Refrigeration & Electrical LLC, P.O. Box 268 Farmington, Utah, refrigeration and general contractor.
General Fire Extinguisher Service Inc., 4004 Trent Ave., Spokane, fire safety.
Mackin & Little Inc., 2627 E. Trent Ave., Spokane, plumbing contractor.
MP Millwork & Design Inc., 19730 E. Granite Lane, Otis Orchards, Wash., contractor.
Krueger Sheet Metal Co., P.O. Box 2963, Spokane, sheet metal fabricator.
Northland Exteriors LLC, 1000 Carr Creek Road, Sandpoint, construction.
Dei Inc., P.O. Box 2105, Hayden, electrical contractor.
Architectural Innovations And Design, 5290 SW Hall Court, Beaverton, Ore., framing, siding and electrical.
Caruso’s Floors, 402 W. Indiana Ave., Spokane, flooring contractor.
Prestige Drywall Co. Inc., 908 N. Boulder Court, Post Falls, drywall installation, taping and texturing.
IW International Insulation, 9304 W. Clearwater Drive, Kennewick, Wash., garage door and insulation services.
TCP Contracting LLC, 917 Elm St., Clarkston, contractor.
Jones Excavation LLC, 3633 17th Street, Lewiston, water and sewer lines, building pads for shops and homes.
My Hearing Center, 644 Sixth St., Suite B, Clarkston, hearing testing and fitting and selling hearing aids.