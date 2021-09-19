Alpha Beauty by Jai’Cee Patterson, 1116 Main St., Lewiston, hairdresser and cosmetologist.
Davis & Sons Contracting, P.O. Box 58, Kendrick, contractor.
Hells Canyon Security, 2235 Grelle Ave., Lewiston, security camera and alarm installation and guards.
Kayzee’s Lashes, 313 D St., Suite B03, Lewiston, lash tech.
Modern Construction & Consulting Services LLC, 5702 N. Market St., Spokane, contractor.
New Life Organizers LLC, 20190 Sorrel Lane, Space 5, Lewiston, organization service.
Prestige Custom Textures & Drywall, 1326 Boston St., Clarkston, texturing design and drywall finishing.
Blue Spruce Lane, Lewiston, property preservation, house cleaning, yardwork.
Smart Build, 428 Vista Ave., Lewiston, general contractor.
Trecon Inc., 2002 S. Henry Road, Greenacres, Wash., concrete, sawcutting and demolition.