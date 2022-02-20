City of Lewiston
Apex Carpet Cleaning, 740 Preston Ave., Moscow, carpet and upholstery cleaning.
Cryptic Metalworks, 1621 18th Ave., Lewiston, jewelry and crafts for sale online.
Exhaust Hood & Duct Service, P.O. Box 1595, Veradale, Wash., exhaust hood and duct.
Iconique, 618 Main St., Lewiston, clothing retail.
Knotted Fringe Salon, 618 D St., Suite A, Lewiston, salon.
Leaded Rose Coffee Co. LLC, 388 Shiloh Drive, Lewiston, mobile coffee trailer.
Marvel Manufacturing, 1819 Alder Ave., Lewiston, CAD/CAM software programming, consulting.
REL-AXE N’ Smash, 2324 Eighth Ave., Lewiston, mobile ax throwing trailer.
Rightway Construction NW LLC, 709 E. 12th Ave., Post Falls, Idaho, contractor.
Shade Tree Truck Repair Inc., 25070 Country Rose Lane, Lapwai, mobile truck repair.
Silver Fern Construction LLC, 802 10th Ave., Lewiston, general contractor.
Stress Less Cleaning, 3004 Fifth Ave., Lewiston, residential and commercial janitorial and organization.
Transitions Concierge, 421 Conestoga St., Moscow, estate sales.
Western Front Investments, 1003 Ninth Ave., Lewiston, collectible firearms and militaria sales and appraisal.