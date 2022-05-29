City of Lewiston
Adversity Training, 2748 17th St., Apt. 102, Lewiston, personal trainer.
Bailey Harrison, 1009 Bryden Ave., Lewiston, nutrition counseling.
Big Shrimpin and Burgers, 3330 Eighth St. E, Lewiston, food truck.
Brady’s Lawn and Yard Care, 1537 Discovery Drive, Lewiston, lawn care.
Broken Summit LLC, 1708 Burrell Ave., Lewiston, lawn care and home maintenance.
Brow Babe Microblading LLC, 629 Thain Road, Lewiston, eyebrow microblading services.
Caliente Contouring, 621 Main St., Suite A, Lewiston, body contouring services.
Core West, 7150 Cascade Valley Court, Las Vegas, construction.
Frantastic Deals, 26460 Court Lane, Space 21, Lewiston, online sales of liquidated merchandise.
Garnet Drywall, 416 29th St., Lewiston, residential and commercial dry-wall framing.
Good Karma Boutique, 3525 Eighth St. E, Lewiston, online clothing sales.
Hell’s Canyon Insurance LLC, 1228 N St., Lewiston, insurance broker.
Inland First Aid and Safety, 9116 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley, sales and service of first aid and safety supplies.
KP Charcuterie, 2015 Powers Drive, Lewiston, assembling charcuterie boxes.
Lidds Foods, 1603 11th St., Lewiston, hot dog vendor.
Lola’s Red Hot Grill, 2318 Lynn Lisa Court, Clarkston, event food vending.
Memory Decker-Abe, 450 Thain Road, Suite B, Lewiston, cosmetologist.
Myx Excavation LLC, 1190 Bighorn Drive, Lewiston, delivery of chopped firewood.
Princess P’s Boutique, 1921 16th Ave., Lewiston, online sales of children’s clothing.
Pro-jet Marine, 2819 Fourth Ave., Lewiston, cup holders/pole holders for boats, online sales.
Rural Beauty Co. LLC, 310 Main St., Lewiston, artists and estheticians.
Rustic Rydder, 2127 12th Ave., Lewiston, transport of slaughter stock.
Selway Construction Group LLC, 1051 Pleasant Hill Road, Troy, general contractor.
SNH Handyman, 2386 19th St., Clarkston, construction and remodeling.
Sunken Ship Sushi LLC, 834 Sixth St., Lewiston, sushi chef and food truck.
Sydnee Peters, 200 Main St., Lewiston, cosmetic injections and procedures.
The Plumbery of Lewiston, 861 Main St., Lewiston, plumbing fixtures and accessories showroom.
Tough Scrub Cleaning Service, 1716 Lambert Drive, Clarkston, housekeeping service.