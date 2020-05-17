City of Lewiston
3D Gutters, 2035 Powers Ave., Lewiston, installing and cleaning gutters.
CJB Handyman, 210 S. Garden Court, Lewiston, helping hand for senior homeowners.
Nate Fix Assemblage and Handyman Services, 3713 14th St. E, Lewiston, item assembly and home maintenance.
Robinson Elite Performance, 2510 14th St., Lewiston, personal training and instruction.
Tatiana Portraiture, 809 Preston Ave., Lewiston, digital photography services.
City of Clarkston
Black Dog Plumbing LLC, 136 Meador St., Asotin, plumbing contractor.
Masters Fence & Custom Iron Works, 2423 W. Hayden Ave., Hayden, Idaho, fencing, custom iron, carports.
Vybrance Medaesthetics, 915 Sixth St., Clarkston, medical spa and aesthetic services.
Rivertown Coffee Roasters, 700 Sixth St., Clarkston, coffee vendor.