City of Lewiston
Better Together Bridal, 1308 Burrell Ave. Apt 7, Lewiston, wedding planning and consulting.
Bigfoot LCV, 2836 Grandview Drive, Clarkston, handyman services.
CRC Design-build Systems LLC, 9348 W. Whitecrest St., Star, Idaho, construction.
Hackles And Herl Fly Fishing, 1431 Cedar Ave., Lewiston, fly fishing lessons and custom order flies.
Hydro Resources – West Inc., 4975 W. Winnemucca Blvd., Winnemucca, Nev., water well drilling, pump installation and service.
Just Fog It, 731 Preston Ave., Lewiston, sanitizing and disinfecting service.
Just In Time Escapes, 2013 Ridgeway Drive, Lewiston, mobile escape room.
Katy Olsen Photography, 1626 21st St., Lewiston, photographer.
Krispy Krunchy Foods LLC, 1826 Sterkx Rd., Alexandria, La., wholesale food for convenience stores.
Lala Photography, 3600 Country Club Drive, Lewiston, photography.
LC Mini Grand Prix, 0121 27th St., No. A, Lewiston, Go Kart Track.
Lewis & Clark Construction Corp., 910 25th Ave., No. 203, Lewiston, general construction.
Lochsa Bookkeeping, 1610 Third St., Lewiston, bookkeeping.
P&C Blacktop, 3102 Fallbrook Drive, Houston, Texas, blacktop services.
Woods Styling, 621 Main St., Suite D, Lewiston, cosmetology services.