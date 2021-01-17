Beacon Security Service, 1705 Cedar Ave., Lewiston, security service.
Beam Distributing LLC, 3710 14th St. E, Lewiston, wholesale distribution of McKee products.
Bitterroot Consulting LLC, 318 Fifth St., Lewiston, business advising.
Conquer All Cleaning Service, 427 Adams Lane, Apt. 20, Lewiston, residential housekeeping.
Good Fella’s LLC, 612 27th St., Lewiston, lawn care and landscaping.
Little Blessings Daycare, 3738 14th St. E, Lewiston, child care.
Lukehart Construction LLC, 530 Warner Ave., Lewiston, contractor.
Non-typical Tile & Flooring, 621 Michigan Ave., Orofino, tile and flooring installation.
Rich Treasures, 1825 Broadview Drive, Lewiston, online product sales.
Rock Solid Electric LLC, 3406 12th St., Lewiston, electrical contracting.
SMG Concepts LLC, 122 16th Ave., Lewiston, online course development, data analysis and graphic design.
Sullivan Brothers Construction, 1142 Fourth St., Clarkston, general contractor.
Ton 80 Dart Co., P.O. Box 923, Missoula, Mont., dart board and arcade equipment.
Top Notch Construction, 1310 Seventh Ave., Lewiston, residential and small commercial construction and remodel.