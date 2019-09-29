City of Lewiston
AAA Tech Corporation, 2132 Ninth Ave., Lewiston, online retailer.
Air Tech Mechanical Company, 7820 N. Franklin St., Coeur d’Alene, heating, ventilation and air conditioning contractor.
Apex Home Inspection, 733 E. Seventh St., Moscow, home inspection.
Around the House Repairs, 1026 Hemlock Drive, Lewiston, home repairs that don’t require building, electrical, or plumbing permits.
Armory 43, 1809 Powers Drive, Lewiston, sale of new and used firearms, federal firearms license transfers.
Bare Bones Taxidermy, 3408 11th St., Lewiston, game animal mounting and mount repair.
Bob’s Fire Equipment LLC, 2235 N. Polk, Moscow, retail fire equipment, service/repair, extension.
CM Counseling & Consulting,1394 Sycamore St., Clarkston, counseling and consulting.
Dayjah Vu Health, 710 Main St., Lewiston, yoga studio.
Dundee Concrete and Landscape, 12812 N. Chronicle St., Mead, Wash., concrete and landscaping.
Electrical Contractors NW Inc., P.O. Box 245, Pullman, electrical contractor services.
Freddi Mane Leather, 30017 Five Mile Lane, Lewiston, retails sales at events.
GMA T Soaps, 631 Preston Ave. No. 12D, Lewiston, cold process and French milled soap making.
H&F Home Cleaning Services, 810 Third St., Clarkston, home cleaning.
Hello Beautiful Jewelry Boutique, 3805 15th St. E., Lewiston, independent Paparazzi Accessories consultant.
Joyous Creations, 3512 11th St. C, Lewiston, art instruction.
Moscow Taxi, 304 Fourth St., Lewiston, taxi service.
Mounted Shooters of Faith, 2106 Birch Ave., Lewiston, retail sales at shooting events.
One Crafty Mama, 1019 Hemlock Drive, Lewiston, online and craft fair vendor.
Outside the Box Foods, 1060 Quartz Creek Road, Harvard, food vendor.
Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union, 1025 Warner Ave., Lewiston, credit union.
Paejaesthetics, 301 Main St., Suite 101, Lewiston, aesthetic services.
Pig Fish, 25844 Old Spiral Highway, Lewiston, food vending and catering.
Pristine Soft Wash, 904 14th St., Clarkston, pressure washing and window/gutter cleaning.
Reynolds Truck and Trailer Repair, 1419 23rd Ave., Lewiston, mobile truck and trailer repair.
River City Inspections LLC, 3211 Sixth St., Lewiston, home inspection.
Sass & Class Accessories, 304 Sixth Ave., Lewiston, retail jewelry sales.
SGS Contractors, 1175 Main St., Pomeroy, roofing, siding and windows.
Shear Magic Salon, 909 Bryden Ave., Lewiston, hair and nail services.
Sletten Construction Company,1000 25th St. N., Great Falls, Mont., general contractor.
Spotless Professional Cleaning Services, 415 Bryden Ave., Apt. E, Lewiston, cleaning services.