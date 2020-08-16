Lewiston
Adams Tractor of Lewiston, 2128 Second Ave. N., Lewiston, sales and service of tractors, excavators and lawnmowers.
Adorn, A Flower Farm LLC, 228 Preston Drive, Lewiston, cut flower farm.
Always Loyal Locksmith, 1128 Bryden Ave., Lewiston, locksmith.
Bad Blood Clothing Co., 523 Main St., Lewiston, clothing sales.
Bay Equity Home Loans, 2300 Clayton Road, Suite 450, Concord, Calif., consumer mortgage lending.
Boller Electric LLC, 176 Harris Ridge Loop, Kooskia, electrical contractor.
Chenega Global Protection LLC, 14420 Albemarle Point Place Suite 100, Chantilly, Va., security company.
Divine Detailing, 505 24th St. No. 417, Lewiston, auto detailing.
Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions, P.O. Box 1639, Jackson, Miss., emulsion asphalt sales.
First Step 4 Life Recovery Center, 1002 Idaho St., Lewiston, alcohol and substance abuse recovery center.
Flodin Construction, 1238 Powers. Ave., Lewiston, roofing and siding.
Gram’s Kitchen, 3129 Fourth St., Lewiston, wedding planning and catering.
Hillside Preschool, 1519 Ripon Ave., Lewiston, preschool.
Killer Vintage Clothing, 1009 Hemlock Ave., Lewiston, retail sale of clothing new and used.
Maid For You, P.O. Box 1066, Lewiston, housekeeping.
Mark’s Auto Detailing (MAD), 415 Warner Ave., Lewiston, auto detailing.
Medlock Lawn Tree & Landscape LLC, 1719 17th St., Lewiston, lawn care and landscaping.
My Sisters Closet, 1719 Richardson Ave., online clothing sales.
Northwest Veterinary Services PLLC, 401 Sixth Ave., Lewiston, veterinary services.
Patriot Insurance, 316 Third St., Lewiston, auto, home, life and business insurance.
Performance Physio, P.O. Box 1674, Lewiston, physical therapy.
R2 Painting, 3536 11th St. D, Lewiston, house painting and repairs.