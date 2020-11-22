City of Lewiston
A-Z Handyman & Repair Services, 1532 Poplar St., No. 8, Clarkston, handyman services.
Apocalypse Pest Control LLC, 601 Third St., No. 343, Clarkston, pest control.
Choose Your Path Counseling Service LLC, 633 Main St., Suite B, Lewiston, counseling services and assessments.
Demean Family Medicine, 1331 G St., Lewiston, family practice medical clinic.
Dorland Ministries, 924 Vista Ave., No. 16, Lewiston, ministry.
Eats and Treats in the LCV, 421 Thain Road, Clarkston, food truck.
Engell Roofing LLC, 3040 N. Second St., No. 105, Coeur d’Alene, roofing.
Hardmeyer Speech Services LLC, 1926 Birch Ave., Lewiston, speech therapist.
Iron Mountain Excavation LLC, 161 112th St., Orofino, excavation.
Jessica Thompson Designs, 7869 Cabernet Court, Lewiston, design and retail.
Johnine’s Goods, 1611 Grelle Ave., Lewiston, fruit, vegetable, homemade item roadside stand.
Keifer Plumbing LLC, P.O. Box 58, Pullman, plumbing.
Kimberley Black Cattle, P.O. Box 657, Lewiston, horse-drawn carriage rides.
LCV Artisan Market, 2138 13th Ave., Lewiston, vendor fair.
Lovely Lashes, 313 D St., Suite B303, Lewiston, eyelash extensions.
Merell Enterprises LLC, 1221 Crane Creek Road, Potlatch, general contractor.
O&B Boutique, 2224 Powers Ave., Lewiston, dog bandanas.
Palouse Area Care and Transport, 2704 Clearwater Ave., Moscow, inter-facility transport of patients.
Rants & Raves Brewery Taphouse, 138 Thain Road, Lewiston, taphouse.
Simple Market LCV LLC, 800 Main St., Suite 9, Lewiston, marketing management.
Tricon Building Solutions LLC, 24250 E. Knox Lane, Suite 104, Liberty Lake, Wash., construction.
Tru Way Home Improvements LLC, 3320 Ninth St., Lewiston, contractor.
Twin Cedars LLC, 1007 Redhawk Drive, Lewiston, minor maintenance of commercial vehicles.